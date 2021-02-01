Azerbaijan learning from Japan’s experience to create "smart cities" in liberated lands

Oil&Gas 1 February 2021 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan learning from Japan’s experience to create "smart cities" in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is learning from Japan’s experience to create "smart cities" in the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend on Feb. 1.

The Japanese experience of creating zones of "green energy" and "smart cities" was discussed at a video conference meeting with representatives of the Japanese TEPSCO company.

The company demonstrated presentations mentioning such a Japanese city as Fujisawa as an example.

The smart city project takes into account the optimization of transmission and distribution networks to continue the supply of electricity in emergency situations, the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles for energy efficiency, and other parameters.

The views on the prospects for cooperation were exchanged at the meeting. A decision was made to continue to exchange information and experience.

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov, Japanese ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, as well as the management of TEPSCO took part in the videoconference.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

