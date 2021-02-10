Baku to host 7th meeting of ministers within Advisory Council on Southern Gas Corridor soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Baku will host the 7th videoconference meeting of the ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 11, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, Albania, UK, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Greece, are expected to attend the meeting of the Advisory Council this year.

The companies participating in the project, the World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other international financial institutions will also attend the event.

"Two plenary sessions dedicated to the work done on the project, as well as the project prospects will be held as part of the 7th meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council after the opening ceremony and welcoming speeches," the ministry said.

The first meeting of the ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting - February 29, 2016, the third meeting - February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting - February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting - February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting - February 20, 2020.