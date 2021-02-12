Construction process of IGB gas interconnector is in active phase
Latest
Azerbaijan changes rules for organizing activity of Caspian Shipping Company upon presidential order
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations opens tender to buy technical support services
President Aliyev makes speech at 7th Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council through video conferencing (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We will restore cultural heritage on liberated lands, and not only of Islamic origin but of all religions as whole - Azerbaijan's First VP
ICESCO goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva calls on member states to invest more filling gender gap in science