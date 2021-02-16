Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 24 water and electricity facilities will be put into operation in 5 provinces of Iran today on February 16, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Iran.

According to the report, in total, 9.75 trillion rials (about $232 million) have been spent on facilities put into operation in Iran's Alborz, Qazvin, Lorestan, North Khorasan, and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces.

“So, 1 water reservoir will be put into operation in Alborz Province. About 310 billion rials (about $7.38 million) has been spent on this facility. About 12.5 million cubic meters of water will be regulated through this water reservoir,” the report said.

Furthermore, 6 electricity facilities will be put into operation in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. A total of 4.37 trillion rials (about $104 million) has been spent on these facilities, the report said.

According to the report, at the same time, 5 water and electricity facilities will be put into operation in the Lorestan Province. About 3.28 trillion rials (about $78 million) has been spent on these facilities.

“In addition, nine water and electricity facilities will be put into operation in Qazvin Province, and 931 billion rials (about $22 million) has been spent on these facilities,” the report said.

Also, 4 water and electricity facilities will be put into operation in the North Khorasan Province, and 856 billion rials (about $20 million) has been spent on these facilities, the report said.