ExxonMobil to cut 7% of its workforce in Singapore
Exxon Mobil said it will cut about 7% of its workforce at its Singapore affiliate as “unprecedented market conditions” due to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerate ongoing reorganization, Trend reports citing Reuters.
About 300 positions will be impacted by the end of 2021, the oil major said.
Exxon Mobil has more than 4,000 employees in Singapore.
