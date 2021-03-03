Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary ban on export of oil products

A temporary ban was introduced on the export of oil and oil products from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov, the government’s press service said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

This decision was made in order to prevent a critical shortage in the domestic oil and oil products market.

The temporary ban is in force until the saturation of the internal market or the formation of common markets for oil and oil products of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The State Customs Service and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic were instructed to take the necessary measures aimed at suppressing the illegal export of oil and petroleum products.

The decision comes nto force from the date of signing.