Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas 5 March 2021 01:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan supported the agreement reached at the 14th Ministerial Meeting of OPEC Plus on the continuation of existing quotas on daily crude oil production in April, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan stressed the importance of the activities of oil producers on the basis of consensus within the Declaration of Cooperation in order to maintain positive dynamics in the oil market under the conditions of uncertainties arising from the pandemic. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stressed that the oil market is relatively balanced compared to previous periods, but the risks are still not eliminated, noting that a cautious approach to the regulatory process maintains its urgency: "The current price increase is conditioned by a global conjuncture rather than demand for oil. An increase in the oil prices becomes more sustainable when it's connected with the demand and based on the fundamental factors. In this regard, the optimal step in line with the real situation in the market is to postpone production adjustments."

According to the new agreement, Azerbaijan's commitment of 123,000 barrels in April this year will remain unchanged as the first quarter of the current year. The daily crude oil production will be kept at the level of 595 barrels. In April, the daily crude oil production cuts of OPEC plus countries will make up 6.9 million barrels.

It should be reminded that at the 12th Ministerial Meetings of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, it was agreed to increase the daily crude oil production by 0.5 million barrels in January 2021 and gradually mitigate the quotas up to 2 million barrels in the next months through the Ministerial Meetings of OPEC plus to be held in every month. At the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the OPEC plus countries, it was decided to reduce the daily crude oil production of OPEC plus countries by 7 million and 125,000 barrels in February and by 7 million and 50,000 barrels in March.

Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UK records another 6,573 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths
UK records another 6,573 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths
Macron to spare Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now
Macron to spare Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgian Railway expects to refinance Eurobonds Transport 01:46
UK records another 6,573 coronavirus cases, 242 deaths Europe 01:16
Azerbaijan agrees to continue existing oil production cuts in April (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 01:02
7.3-magnitude quake hits waters off New Zealand Other News 00:33
Armenia can also benefit from regional transportation projects if behaves in normal way - President Aliyev Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan becomes one of Eurasia's main and reliable transportation, logistics hub - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:57
We invite ECO member states to benefit from “Zangazur corridor” - President of Azerbaijan Politics 4 March 23:56
We condemn unequal, unfair distribution of vaccines among developing and developed countries - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:50
Now we are looking into future - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:47
Military victory over Armenia on battlefield was also fully accomplished by political ways - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:41
Stronger Turkey is, stronger is Azerbaijan and all its partners - President Aliyev Politics 4 March 23:37
IAEA chief: Technical meeting with Iran to be held in April Iran 4 March 23:25
WHO praises Georgia for curbing Covid-19 Georgia 4 March 22:52
Belarusian BELAVIA airlines operating one-way flights on Baku-Minsk route Economy 4 March 22:04
Macron to spare Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now Europe 4 March 21:44
Kazakhstan determines priorities of foreign policy Business 4 March 20:48
Compliance services become more relevant in Azerbaijan - PASHA Bank Finance 4 March 20:47
Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey Turkey 4 March 20:27
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst Politics 4 March 20:04
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University Politics 4 March 19:48
Demining of Azerbaijani lands complicated by Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields - Expert Politics 4 March 19:47
Long-awaited end to Karabakh conflict creates new opportunities - Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 4 March 19:13
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kechikli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Society 4 March 19:11
Azerbaijan interested in strengthening export and investment potential with Argentina Business 4 March 18:53
President Aliyev gives speech at virtual Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization Politics 4 March 18:25
MFA shares potential sectors of Lithuanian investment in Georgia Business 4 March 18:18
Georgian kiwi enters Japanese market Business 4 March 18:18
Azerbaijan's ENGINET company talks unique solutions for local market ICT 4 March 18:03
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 4 March 18:01
Kazakhstan intends to attract funds to improve energy efficiency of facilities Kazakhstan 4 March 18:01
Volume of food products sold in Baku's trade network increases Business 4 March 17:47
Georgia shows progress in curbing coronavirus cases - WHO Georgia 4 March 17:37
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry allocates funds for maintenance services Business 4 March 17:33
Restaurant business subsidizing program launched in Tbilisi Business 4 March 17:32
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable Europe 4 March 17:27
Supporting Member Country ECAs: ICIEC endorse supportive reinsurance treaty with JLGC Other News 4 March 17:26
Uztekstilprom, French Proparco talk profitable financing for textile projects Business 4 March 17:19
Georgian consulting company launching project for female entrepreneurs Business 4 March 17:19
Georgian wine export to US down Business 4 March 17:16
Russia and Azerbaijan lead in import of electricity to Georgia Oil&Gas 4 March 17:16
Several low-cost airlines resume flights to Georgia Transport 4 March 17:13
Azerbaijan-Belarus foreign trade operations for Jan. 2021 revealed Business 4 March 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 124 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 4 March 17:02
Kazakhstan increasing control over development of oil and gas fields Economy 4 March 17:01
State property privatization plan in Georgia surpasses initial plan Business 4 March 17:00
Several containers with cargo to pass through Azerbaijan along BTK railway - ADY Container Transport 4 March 16:58
Rehabilitation centers can be established in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Agency Society 4 March 16:51
Azerbaijan discloses number of imported cars in 2020 Transport 4 March 16:42
Uzbekistan’s 1M2021 profit for banks increases Finance 4 March 16:33
Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s Europe 4 March 16:33
New plant to be commissioned in Baku Business 4 March 16:25
Azerbaijan to receive Astra Zeneca vaccine via COVAX mechanism - WHO Society 4 March 16:17
Turkmengas opens again tender for operation of video surveillance system Tenders 4 March 16:12
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree to expand range of mutually supplied agricultural products Uzbekistan 4 March 16:11
Uzbek currency rates for March 5 Finance 4 March 16:09
Italian Eni launches implementation of its solar energy project in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 4 March 16:06
Ensuring security in Karabakh our top priority - Turkish president Politics 4 March 15:56
Georgia eyes to select new investor for Anaklia port Construction 4 March 15:54
Creation of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council under discussion Business 4 March 15:52
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief Other News 4 March 15:45
India, Philippines sign key defence pact, set ball rolling for BrahMos missile sale Other News 4 March 15:43
Turkey supports Georgia in deepening relations with Euro-Atlantic structures Business 4 March 15:41
Moldova Post plans to develop co-op with Turkmenistan in field of postal services Business 4 March 15:41
Georgia preparing for issuance of new Eurobond Business 4 March 15:39
Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 4 March 15:38
German companies interested in funding Azerbaijan's railway projects Transport 4 March 15:38
Uzbekistan to launch production of electric scooters in Fergana region Transport 4 March 15:26
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee chairman names most-imported products for 2020 Economy 4 March 15:22
India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning Other News 4 March 15:18
PM Modi may launch trading points, connectivity projects in Dhaka Other News 4 March 15:18
India to fund NRs 246 million for reconstruction of Cultural Heritages in Nepal Other News 4 March 15:16
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan resuming mutual air traffic Transport 4 March 15:08
Several ships and related facilities to be launched in Iranian ports Business 4 March 15:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 4 Society 4 March 15:07
Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN sec-gen disseminated as document of organization Politics 4 March 15:07
Kazakhstan increases imports of Iran-made goods Business 4 March 15:04
Georgia plans to create new economic development plan Business 4 March 15:04
Baku Statistical Department discloses Jan. 2021 volume of paid services to citizens Finance 4 March 15:00
Electricity production in Georgia to increase after Namakhvani HPP is ready Oil&Gas 4 March 14:55
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial production for Jan. 2021 Uzbekistan 4 March 14:51
Students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School shown high results in entrance exams for master's degree programs Society 4 March 14:49
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank eyes attracting IT companies to implement joint projects Economy 4 March 14:48
Azerbaijani banks' demand at foreign exchange auction decrease Finance 4 March 14:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price fell Finance 4 March 14:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint military exercises (PHOTO) Politics 4 March 14:45
Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 4 March 14:44
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Dayyer port revealed Transport 4 March 14:44
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy accumulators Tenders 4 March 14:43
Moldova Post talks details of postal communication resumption with Turkmenistan Transport 4 March 14:35
Buta Airways to launch ticket sales for Baku-Istanbul-Baku Flights Society 4 March 14:34
Iran Khodro Company expects to meet forecasts Business 4 March 14:11
Azerbaijani IT company seeks to promote smart home systems abroad Economy 4 March 14:10
Iran declares data of exports, imports via Astara port Transport 4 March 13:58
Several mines produced by Armenia found in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - Trend TV reports Society 4 March 13:58
Azerbaijan releases 2M2021 data on transactions of local investment companies' Finance 4 March 13:41
EU delegation's head talks interest in raising Azerbaijani regions' financial inclusion Finance 4 March 13:41
Most of construction work in Baku during Jan. 2021 carried out by private companies Construction 4 March 13:40
BlackRock builds 5% stake in Toshiba, becomes third largest shareholder US 4 March 13:38
Iran discloses volume of rapeseed to be harvested Business 4 March 13:38
Azerbaijan, Iran negotiating to open customs post on border, in Khudaferin village Economy 4 March 13:37
All news