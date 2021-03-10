Belarus Mozyr Oil Refinery resumes process of receiving oil through Druzhba pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

The Mozyr Oil Refinery in Belarus resumed the process of receiving oil through the Druzhba pipeline in accordance with the plan, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The refinery has been receiving Azerbaijani oil since early March, spokesman for Transneft Igor Demin told reporters.

"The Mozyr Oil Refinery, following the plan, has started to receive oil through Druzhba pipeline from March 9 after a break since early March due to the supply of a batch of Azerbaijani oil to this oil refinery," Demin said.