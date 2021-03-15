Turkmenistan to organize international forum of its oil, gas sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

An international forum on attracting investments in the country's oil and gas sector will be organized in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan information portal.

The forum will be held on May 12-13, 2021 in Ashgabat, and it will discuss global and regional trends in the development of the fuel and energy sector, the implementation of regional projects in this area, including the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

During the forum, it is planned to hold presentations and panel sessions to exchange experiences and inform participants about the status of key projects implemented in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan.

This event is held in order to attract investment in the oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, to develop and strengthen the international partnerships between state organizations of Turkmenistan and international oil and gas companies.

The conference will be attended by heads and representatives of state structures of Turkmenistan and the world's leading oil and gas companies, major international organizations, and financial institutions, the report says.

The organizers are Turkmenistan's Turkmengas and Turkmennebit State Concerns, Turkmengeology State Corporation, as well as the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Forum, as well as with the support of the British GaffneyCline company.

As reported, XXV “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” international conference organized by Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas and Turkmennebit State Concerns in partnership with Turkmen Forum was held at the end of October 2020.

