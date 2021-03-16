Azerbaijan reveals Feb.2021 oil production volumes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Daily oil production (together with condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 741,000 barrels in February 2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, of the mentioned volume 593,000 barrels accounted for crude oil, and 148,000 barrels - for condensate.

At the 13th and 14th meetings of the ministers of the OPEC+ countries, an agreement was reached to continue observing the current quotas for daily crude oil production in February, March and April.

According to Azerbaijan's obligations, for this period, as in January, the reduction will be 123,000 barrels, and daily crude oil production will remain at the level of 595,000 barrels.

The reduction in daily crude oil production by OPEC+ countries in April will amount to 6.9 million barrels.

