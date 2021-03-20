Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

The demand for electricity in Uzbekistan will double by 2030 due to the development of economic sectors and the growing needs of the population, the Thermal Power Plants Joint Stock Company (TPP) told Trend on Friday.

According to the TPP, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at a meeting on October 3, 2018, critically analyzed the situation in the power industry and outlined urgent tasks for its development.

"The launch of a nuclear power plant will be one of the revolutionary solutions to reduce fuel consumption, but it will still take 8-10 years. Therefore, it is necessary to promptly eliminate the existing problems and radically develop the energy sector, and most importantly, to ensure significant positive changes in the system in the short term," the head of state emphasized then.

Thus, the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan was created following the decree of the president of Uzbekistan dated February 1, 2019. On March 27, 2019, the resolution of the president "On the Strategy for the Further Development and Reform of the Electricity Industry of Uzbekistan" was adopted, according to which Uzbekenergo JSC was transformed into the following structures: Thermal Power Plants JSC, National Power Grids of Uzbekistan JSC and Regional Electric networks JSC.

"In addition to the fact that they are part of the Ministry of Energy, these joint-stock companies have the necessary organizational and legal basis to fully fulfill the tasks assigned to them," the TPP noted.

The TPP also said that the recently signed decree of the head of state "On measures to accelerate the reform of enterprises with the participation of the state and the privatization of state assets" will be an important step to ensure the development of market mechanisms in the industry.

It is noted that the Thermal Power Plants joint-stock company was created following the mentioned decree to manage thermal power plants and power plants that generate electricity and heat.

Today, one of the key areas of TPP activity is the implementation of modernization programs and the creation of new generating capacities to the technical level reached by industrialized countries by attracting funds from investors.

According to the information, thermal power plants in Uzbekistan generated 60.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2020.

"Although this amount increased by 25 percent compared to 2015, it is expected that by 2030 the electricity demand will double due to the development of economic sectors and the growing needs of the population," the TPP said.

In addition, the TPPs stressed that even though it is planned to commission a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan and increase the number of alternative energy sources, the main load still falls on thermal power plants.

