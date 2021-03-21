Lithuania supports subsidizing renewable energy projects in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Numerous Lithuanian institutions took part in the development cooperation activities with Georgia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Lithuania told Trend.

"Over 0.5 million euros were allocated for development cooperation with Georgia in 2019," the ministry said.

According to the source, majority of the support was provided by the Ministry of Environment to subside renewable energy projects in Georgia.

"Lithuania supports Georgia by strengthening its administrative and institutional capacity to implement reforms related to the EU-Georgia Association Agreement, sharing experience, providing training and legal advice," the ministry added.

As the ministry noted, Lithuania strives for bilateral co-operation to contribute to strengthening democracy and civil society by promoting European and Euro-Atlantic integration and promoting social and economic activity.

Georgia and Lithuania have close friendly and partnership relations in all spheres of cooperation.

Approximately 20 international treaties signed between the countries serve as the legal basis for fruitful cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, education, sports and youth affairs, agriculture, health care and others. Close cooperation is ongoing within the international organizations.

Active inter-parliamentary cooperation between Georgia and Lithuania contribute equally to the bilateral relations.

