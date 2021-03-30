Russia's LUKOIL appoints envoy to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Jeila Aliyeva

General Director of LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating Company Stepan Gurzhiy has also been appointed as LUKOIL President's Envoy in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to LUKOIL.

In addition to Turkmenistan, Gurzhiy is also appointed as an envoy of such countries as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

He will be responsible for enhancing the cooperation of LUKOIL Group organizations in the aforementioned countries, said the report.

As the earlier Head of the Russian LUKOIL oil company Vagit Alekperov said, the Russian LUKOIL oil company is very optimistic about the prospects for cooperation with partners from Turkmenistan.

He also praised Turkmenistan's achievements related to the fuel and energy sector, as well as the development of the economy as a whole.

In December last year, the Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Third Department of the CIS Countries Aleksandr Sternik noted major Russian energy companies' great interest in working in Turkmenistan.

Last August, First Deputy Chief of the Government Staff of the Russian Federation Sergei Prikhodko told reporters that Rosneft, LUKOIL and Gazprom companies are interested in developing oil and gas fields in Turkmenistan.

In turn, Ashgabat reported on negotiations with foreign companies. Thus, 32 licensed blocks with projected reserves of 12.1 billion tons of oil and 6.1 trillion cubic meters of gas from the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea (excluding already contracted blocks) were put up for an international tender.

