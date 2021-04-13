Kazakhstan expects positive dynamics in oil industry

Oil&Gas 13 April 2021 23:59 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Iranian nuclear deal meeting in Vienna rescheduled to April 15 Nuclear Program 00:31
Kazakhstan expects positive dynamics in oil industry Oil&Gas 13 April 23:59
Erdogan reveals stricter COVID-19 measures in Turkey during Ramadan Turkey 13 April 23:55
Iran's annual iron ore concentrate output nears 50mn tons Business 13 April 23:54
Deputy Finance Minister: Georgia ranks first in Europe with economic growth rate according to IMF Georgia 13 April 23:53
Southern Gas Corridor increases liquidity in European gas markets Oil&Gas 13 April 23:51
Uzbekistan-India trade grows to record high in 2020 Uzbekistan 13 April 23:46
Azerbaijan plans to organize personal account system for auditors Business 13 April 23:45
China's 2M2021 import of Azerbaijani products surges in value Business 13 April 23:45
Exchange of all data necessary to conduct effective demining is required - OSCE MG Politics 13 April 23:08
Baku to host international gymnastics competitions again Society 13 April 23:01
German gov't approves uniform nationwide COVID-19 response measures Europe 13 April 22:57
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases record lowest in months Russia 13 April 22:28
Iran to start 60% enrichment tonight: Nuclear spokesman Nuclear Program 13 April 21:45
Israel to allow vaccinated tourists in starting late May Israel 13 April 21:37
Biden confirms invitation to Putin to take part in climate summit US 13 April 21:10
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus have informal meeting Politics 13 April 20:49
IMF unveils forecast on Azerbaijan's oil export for 2021-2022 Finance 13 April 20:40
Azerbaijani FM, Romanian ambassador stress high level of development of bilateral political relations (PHOTO) Politics 13 April 20:19
Special equipment of Belarus assembled in Azerbaijan may be exported to Turkey Transport 13 April 19:57
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia's statement on War Trophy Park Politics 13 April 19:50
President of Belarus pays working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13 April 18:59
Moscow, Tehran attach great importance to North-South Corridor – Russian FM Politics 13 April 18:42
Azerbaijani president gives weighty answer to Armenia’s disinformation campaign - Official (VIDEO) Politics 13 April 18:30
Belarus reveals plans for oil purchases from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13 April 18:18
Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan launching direct flights to Georgia Transport 13 April 18:10
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 14 Oil&Gas 13 April 18:10
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy printed materials Tenders 13 April 18:09
Azerbaijan's Aghdam needs to be fully rebuilt - German historian (VIDEO) Politics 13 April 18:09
Azerbaijan's PM meets with BP's regional president Economy 13 April 18:07
Ukraine may take part in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Oil&Gas 13 April 18:04
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places short-term bonds on auction Finance 13 April 18:01
Iron ore concentrate production by major Iranian companies increases Business 13 April 18:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Pakistan was among countries that openly supported Azerbaijan from first days of confrontation Politics 13 April 18:00
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 13 April 17:57
Sudan due to send first delegation to Israel next week Israel 13 April 17:56
Liabilities of Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch increase Finance 13 April 17:55
Armenia obligated under int'l law to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Matthew Bryza Politics 13 April 17:48
Footage from Azerbaijani Jabrayil's Sadi village (VIDEO) Society 13 April 17:42
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss full resumption of mutual flights Transport 13 April 17:40
Oil exports via Barents Sea in Lukoil system increased Oil&Gas 13 April 17:19
Hydrometeorology in Azerbaijan needs young experts for technologies - ministry Society 13 April 17:16
Azerbaijan shares latest data on mine clearance work carried out on liberated lands Society 13 April 17:14
Co-op between Iran, Russia to be effective in activating nuclear deal – Rouhani Nuclear Program 13 April 17:10
2021 demand for OPEC crude to be higher than in 2020 Oil&Gas 13 April 17:02
Assets of Iranian Bank Melli's branch in Azerbaijan increase Finance 13 April 17:02
On Independence Day eve Israel's population over 9.3m Israel 13 April 17:01
Iran still waiting for S.Korea to provide solution, release its blocked assets Business 13 April 16:56
Azerbaijan issues data on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 13 April 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,457 more COVID-19 cases, 2,002 recoveries Society 13 April 16:54
OPEC revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 liquids supply Oil&Gas 13 April 16:46
Rosatom can take part in developing green energy in Azerbaijan - expert Oil&Gas 13 April 16:42
Repairing of last well in Iran's Naft Shahr field launched Oil&Gas 13 April 16:37
Iran in favor of strengthening relations with Russia – President Rouhani Politics 13 April 16:36
Azerbaijan Railways builds co-op on transiting additional goods Transport 13 April 16:34
IMF talks forecast of money supply growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022 Finance 13 April 16:26
European Hydrogen Backbone’s updated cost revealed Oil&Gas 13 April 16:26
IMF predicts growth for Azerbaijan's oil, non-oil GDP Finance 13 April 16:17
Cargo movements in Iran’s Qeshm port down Transport 13 April 16:10
Azerbaijan expects tourism sector to recover by summer Tourism 13 April 16:10
Plan on budget revenues surpassed in Kazakhstan Finance 13 April 16:06
Scotland to ease some COVID-19 restrictions early Europe 13 April 16:03
Around 70% of European infrastructure to start transporting hydrogen Oil&Gas 13 April 16:01
U.S. will base 500 additional troops in Germany US 13 April 15:59
Russia documents 8,173 coronavirus cases in past day, lowest figure since September 28 Russia 13 April 15:56
Kazakhstan names value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Finance 13 April 15:56
Iran's mobile phone imports increase Business 13 April 15:56
Azerbaijani president signs order on hosting European Football Championship matches in Baku Politics 13 April 15:40
Kazakhstan drafts pricing rules for exported crude oil, gas condensate Oil&Gas 13 April 15:38
Retail trade indicators decrease in Kazakhstan Business 13 April 15:35
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy spares Tenders 13 April 15:24
Kazakhstan records decrease in oil output Oil&Gas 13 April 15:17
Belarusian IT company keen to expand its activities in Azerbaijan's transport sector Economy 13 April 15:13
Iran’s Jam Petrochemical Company announces its production plan Oil&Gas 13 April 15:05
Uzbekistan building modern wastewater treatment facility at Uzbekneftegaz GTL plant Uzbekistan 13 April 15:00
Kazakh Gas Refinery opens tender to buy engines Tenders 13 April 14:57
Russian, Azerbaijani military discuss Iskander-M missile debris in Karabakh region - Russian official Politics 13 April 14:52
Greece can take slightly more than 1 mcm/d via TAP Oil&Gas 13 April 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Liberation of territories will be additional opportunities Politics 13 April 14:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenians did it deliberately in order to erase legacy of Azerbaijani culture in order to erase these territories from our memories Politics 13 April 14:48
Together with Russian president, we discussed issue about Iskander-M missile – Azerbaijani president Politics 13 April 14:47
TAP supplies to Greece cause contraction in LNG imports Oil&Gas 13 April 14:44
Kazakhstan attracts investments to develop national parks in Almaty region Kazakhstan 13 April 14:26
European Commission makes statement on TAP Oil&Gas 13 April 14:24
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency allows flights from Irkutsk to 3 countries Transport 13 April 14:23
President Ilham Aliyev: I had a strong feeling during negotiations that Armenia doesn’t want a solution Politics 13 April 14:22
President Ilham Aliyev: I think we need to be more active in order to try to build bridges Politics 13 April 14:19
ADB focuses on renewable energy projects in Georgia Business 13 April 13:59
US eyes to continue negotiations on direct flights with Georgia Transport 13 April 13:57
Bank of Georgia discusses revised outlook for country’s economic growth in 2021 Business 13 April 13:57
Anabechdi company plans to produce textile in Georgia Business 13 April 13:57
Georgia to receive significant funds from IMF Finance 13 April 13:57
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 data lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources sector Finance 13 April 13:52
Georgian E-Space company looks to export its software Oil&Gas 13 April 13:51
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 65,000 Society 13 April 13:49
Amount of Georgian bonds held by foreign investors up Finance 13 April 13:49
JSC "Georgian Railway" reveals financial indicators for 2020 Transport 13 April 13:49
Uzbekistan, Russia discussing joint projects on aircraft construction Uzbekistan 13 April 13:38
Iran's propane gas exports shrink Business 13 April 13:38
Armenia committed ecological terror during occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Ecology ministry Society 13 April 13:28
