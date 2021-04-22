Halliburton sees decrease in operating income

Oil&Gas 22 April 2021 13:26 (UTC+04:00)
Halliburton sees decrease in operating income
Latest
Kazakhstan's trade with Italy down Finance 14:36
Uzbekistan boosts import of electric cars Transport 14:36
Azerbaijan names winner of auction for right to develop clay field in Goygol Economy 14:27
Azerbaijan implementing "Smart Grid" concept in Sugovushan settlement (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 14:26
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy spares via tender Tenders 14:26
Uzbekistan exports dried fruits to Malaysia through Turkey Uzbekistan 14:25
Area of agricultural land in Iran equipped with modern irrigation systems growing Business 14:04
ADB introducing blockchain-based food tracking project in Azerbaijan Finance 14:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 22 Society 14:02
Azerbaijan publishes 1Q2021 data on lending to economy Finance 14:02
Azerbaijan clears Sugovushan, Talyshkend from mines for construction of power transmission lines (PHOTO) Politics 13:58
Several facilities put into operation in Iran's agricultural sector Business 13:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of laying foundation of Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex (PHOTO) Politics 13:55
Georgia exports ignificant number of tractors, trucks to Azerbaijan Business 13:33
International revenue of Halliburton up amid increased software sales Oil&Gas 13:30
Iran launches implementation of project on Cheshmeh Khosh oil field Oil&Gas 13:26
Halliburton sees decrease in operating income Oil&Gas 13:26
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency exponentially up Finance 13:24
Turkmenistan increases production of vegetables, berries Business 13:15
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for consumables Tenders 13:15
Earth Day 2021: An unprecedented opportunity to restore our Earth Politics 13:09
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan launches work on industrial projects in 1Q2021 Business 13:00
Georgia reports 1,226 new cases of coronavirus for April 22 Georgia 12:56
Turkey says France boosts import of domestic cars Turkey 12:54
Armenia commits provocations on state border with Azerbaijan Politics 12:49
UAE's Universal Tubes and India's Tata in world's first blockchain-led trade finance for steel Other News 12:43
Cargo transportation at Turkey's Adana airport reduces Turkey 12:41
Georgian wine exports to Azerbaijan see growth Business 12:37
Uzbekistan’s passenger cars production down in 1Q2021 Transport 12:37
Value of Turkey's grains, legumes export to Uzbekistan spikes in Mar.2021 Turkey 12:34
Armenia planted plastic mines in liberated Sugovushan village - Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Russian GDP growth outlook downgraded to 2.9% for 2021 Russia 12:30
Inflation rate in Iran increases Finance 12:29
Renault revenue falls for fifth quarter in a row Europe 12:15
Turkey's 1Q2021 chemicals exports to Russia increase Turkey 12:15
Azerbaijani ministry appoints acting general director of Aztelekom LLC Economy 12:14
Karabakh agreement - very important step in protection of human rights - German MFA Politics 12:14
Georgian beer exports to Azerbaijan up Business 12:13
Turkmen carpet-making enterprise publishes production data for 1Q2021 Business 12:12
ADB initiating program to support SMEs in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:12
Iran supplies agricultural machinery to farmers Business 12:00
Interconnections to increase Bulgaria’s gas market capacity by 10 bcm Oil&Gas 11:54
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports decreases Transport 11:52
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan raises agricultural production y-o-y Business 11:52
Spanish CAF eyes establishing co-op with Uzbekistan in railway transport Transport 11:50
UAE working on increasing export of fresh agricultural products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:49
Construction of int'l airport in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli accelerating (VIDEO) Politics 11:45
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees increase in 1Q2021 foreign trade turnover figures Business 11:44
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on U.S. stock build, pandemic fears Oil&Gas 11:33
Azerbaijan's money supply rate grows in March 2021 Finance 11:16
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Poland y-o-y Business 11:15
Maire Tecnimont to be engaged in bio-degradable polymer plant project in Russia Oil&Gas 11:15
Turkmenistan elected Deputy Chair of UNECE Turkmenistan 11:09
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture exports to Kazakhstan down Turkey 11:07
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:57
Iran's FM calls for enhanced consular cooperation with Pakistan Politics 10:56
1Q2021 data on Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey issued Oil&Gas 10:56
Iran can become trade hub between Pakistan and Central Asian countries - Chamber of Commerce Business 10:56
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:53
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 gas exports rise multifold Oil&Gas 10:49
Both Covishield & Covaxin work, only 3-4 in 10,000 infected post vaccine, Modi govt releases data Other News 10:48
Vaccine Against COVID-19 Helps Prevent Severe Illness: AIIMS Chief Other News 10:48
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 10:47
CCMB scientists to culture double mutant, other variants to check if antibodies can neutralise virus Other News 10:43
Georgia reveals volume of exported nuts Business 10:41
Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps must be regarded as violation of int'l law - Russian expert Politics 10:40
Bharat Biotech Scales Up Covaxin Production To 700 Million Doses Annually Other News 10:37
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 10:36
Efforts To Ensure Economic Activity Least Affected, Says PM: Top Quotes Other News 10:35
Azerbaijan to establish production of engine oil for special vehicles Economy 10:31
Fifth batch of Rafale aircrafts arrive in India from France Other News 10:31
2021 will not be about Covid despite second wave: Nirmala Sitharaman Other News 10:29
IAF pressed into action for Covid management: Oxygen, equipment, medical personnel airlifted to Delhi Other News 10:22
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 22 Uzbekistan 10:16
OPEC+ expected to zero cuts by late 2022 Oil&Gas 10:16
Oil demand in aviation to continue to grow until 2050 Oil&Gas 10:10
Azerbaijani anti-aircraft missile units conducting live fire tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:01
Iranian currency rates for April 22 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 22 Finance 10:00
Iran plans to attract foreign investment after potential lifting of sanctions Business 09:39
Demand of Azerbaijani state structures for consulting services grows Finance 09:28
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 09:27
India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 09:22
Turkey’s Erdogan ratifies energy agreement with Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:18
Israeli KASS LAND to invest in Georgian Tsalka - Dashbashi canyon Business 09:08
Iranian president discusses implementation of JCPOA Politics 09:07
2,893 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 297,839 Kazakhstan 08:55
Yellen vows to tackle climate change with "whole-of-economy" approach US 08:41
UN chief calls for commitment to restoring planet Other News 08:21
France ready to implement joint projects with Turkmenistan in agricultural sector Business 07:49
Brazil reports 3,472 more deaths Other News 07:35
Baku Higher Oil School wins Regional Petrobowl Competition Society 07:12
Israel attacks targets near Damascus Israel 06:31
German court clears path for EU COVID-19 recovery fund Europe 05:49
Iran’s NIDC announces number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 05:10
Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA Nuclear Program 04:57
Italy's cabinet unveils roadmap for reopening starting April 26 Europe 04:14
Pakistan: Several killed in explosion at Quetta hotel Other News 03:34
MSF urges rich countries to back COVID vaccine patent waiver Other News 02:45
U.S. commanders seek approval for aircraft carrier near Afghanistan during withdrawal US 02:02
