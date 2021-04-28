Honeywell names its president for Turkey and Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.28

Trend:

Honeywell has announced it has appointed Uygar Doyuran as president of High Growth Regions, Turkey & Central Asia, Trend reports.

In this role, Doyuran will be responsible for expanding Honeywell’s business and presence in the region and driving further adoption of Honeywell’s software-led technology portfolio to support the digital transformation of industries and make them smarter, safer and more sustainable.

Doyuran brings strong sectoral knowledge and experience in industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, analytics and data science to Honeywell’s regional business. Prior to joining Honeywell, he served as General Manager of GE Digital Turkey, where he led the transformation of large enterprises and industrial companies through digital technologies and new business models.

Doyuran also spent two decades in various leadership roles at Intel Corporation, Meteksan and Aselsan. He holds undergraduate and master’s degrees in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the Middle East Technical University.

“The one constant that has always been present in business is change. But right now industries are in an evolutionary state that is moving faster than ever, spurred on by the effects of Covid-19. The pandemic has meant companies have had to innovate to stay competitive, effectively turbocharging their digital transformation strategies to help them carve out new growth opportunities,” said Uygar Doyuran. “It is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Honeywell -- a world leader in advanced technologies that help companies turn operational data into actionable insights. I am relishing the opportunity to work with our teams to deliver such technologies to industries across Turkey and the Central Asia region.”