BP completes West Azeri planned maintenance program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

BP has successfully and safely completed the 15-day planned maintenance program at West Azeri platform offshore Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the company.

“All activities envisaged in the program, namely, inspection and project works were successfully completed ahead of the schedule on May 4 and production from the platform began. Gradual return of production to the normal level is ongoing in accordance with the plan,” the company said.

As part of its Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) annual work program, bp as operator of the field development project implemented planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) on the West Azeri platform.

In accordance with the plan, production from the West Azeri platform was suspended on 22 April for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. During the TAR, various projects such as flare tips changeout and ignition system upgrade, nucleonic sources replacement and critical repair works were undertaken.

This is a routine, planned program and is part of normal operations. The planning phase of the program started in 2020 and these activities are included in the 2021 Annual Work Program and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn