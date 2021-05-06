Japanese TEPSCO to join creating green energy zone in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and the Japanese TEPSCO company signed agreement on creating the ‘green energy’ zone in the country’s liberated territories, Trend reports on May 6 referring to a source in the ministry.

“To effectively use renewable energy potential such as wind, solar, hydro, geo-thermal and bio-energy in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, it’s planned to create energy efficiency technologies based on modern energy management approaches,” the source said. “Besides, the project envisages research of the international experience, energy demand and power supply of the region, as well as network integration of renewable energy resources.”

TEPSCO has participated in the projects on the construction of ‘Shimal-1’ and ‘Shimal-2’ power plants in Azerbaijan, and also in the implementation of projects in more than 90 countries of the world, and has international experience in the ‘green energy’ field.

On 3 May 2021, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to establish a ‘green energy’ zone in the liberated (from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories.

