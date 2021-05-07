EU to continue activity in Azerbaijan in field of green economy - Head of EU delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

The EU will continue its activity in Azerbaijan in the field of green economy, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remark at an online event on the implementation of the projects aimed at supporting the development of agriculture, Trend reports on May 7.

“The use of digital technologies in agriculture in the next 7-10 years will become a priority for all projects being funded by the EU in Azerbaijan,” head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan added.

"We expect the EU-funded project to support the development of districts and rural areas in Azerbaijan to cover the whole country," Jankauskas stressed.

"The activity of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan will also cover education,” the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan said. “We will continue to apply the advanced European experience in Azerbaijan.”

“The EU will continue its activity in a number of fields, namely, green economy, the use of renewable energy sources, waste recycling, digital transformation, sustainable agriculture, “smart city”,” head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan stressed.

