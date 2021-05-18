Honeywell says Industry 4.0 to enable quick return to growth post-COVID (INTERVIEW)

Oil&Gas 18 May 2021 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Honeywell says Industry 4.0 to enable quick return to growth post-COVID (INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trend’s exclusive interview with Uygar Doyuran, president of High Growth Regions, Turkey & Central Asia, Honeywell

Question: How is Honeywell preparing for Industry 4.0?

A.: Industry 4.0 represents a vast leap forward in the capabilities of the technologies that power industries all over the world. This new era of technological innovation brings with it unprecedented levels of data availability, computational power and connectivity. As customers have become more mobile – demanding and receiving near instantaneous service – companies are either embracing these new technologies or becoming relics of the past.

At Honeywell, we believe the future of any business can be powered by insights hidden in its data, with more accurate models driving more predictive approaches. We’re at the leading edge of this, with our capabilities in industrial hardware, software and cloud-based data analytics that, together, can drive previously unobtainable insight from virtually any industrial operation.

Whether that’s showing customers where they can improve production throughput, improve profitability, reduce energy consumption, predict system failures and prevent shutdowns before they occur, operate their systems remotely or maximize employee safety, we have a solution for it.

So, it’s not so much a case of us preparing for Industry 4.0, as it is us driving the evolution forward.

Q.: What are the core technologies that Honeywell has, to help companies capitalize on this evolution?

A: Enterprises are being tasked to be more productive and efficient while cutting costs. To get there, they need to digitally transform to enable remote and autonomous operations that improve over time, bring new insights to generate meaningful business intelligence, and extend these capabilities easily to new systems as infrastructure builds out.

In response, Honeywell has created a new category of software that we call Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). This is how we describe technology that helps enterprises unify their data, decision making and business goals to optimize and automate their operational processes, assets and people. EPM ensures businesses can answer critical questions about performance, sustainability and safety in real-time, and at any level of hierarchy within the company – from control room to boardroom.

Honeywell Forge is Honeywell’s Enterprise Performance Management Software-as-a-Service. Honeywell Forge accelerates digital transformation by providing apps that deliver very short term ROI, maintaining real-time data connectivity and systems of record, future-proofing infrastructure via extensible applications and the ability into integrate into virtually any infrastructure, avoiding the need for capital-intensive rip-and-replace upgrades.

By connecting software and hardware solutions, Honeywell Forge measures, optimizes and automates operations, as an open, extensible, cybersecure offering designed to work across any enterprise.

Q.: What benefits can Industry 4.0 projects bring to a company’s business?

A.: Uygar Doyuran: Think of all the devices and assets that companies use to perform their daily operations, from the machines on the factory floors, vehicles, security measures, to building systems such as heating, ventilation, security and fire systems. These assets sit at the “edge” of the enterprise and often interact directly with employees, occupants and customers– unlike core IT systems that exist on corporate servers.

The great thing about all these OT assets is the vast quantity of data they can generate. Take a modern airliner for example. It can generate more than half a terabyte of data per flight. The same goes for any operation – be it a logistics warehouse, a petrochemical plant or a shopping mall. But the future relies on these “things” – 50 billion devices by 2022 – becoming more connected and integrated with IT assets. Without this connectivity, physical devices add little value in their own silos. It’s the combination of intelligence, computing capacity and software that is at the heart of Industry 4.0.

So what does this mean in a practical sense? Consider the processing plant operator who can see exactly where, in a vastly complex infrastructure, small adjustments can be made to reduce system fatigue by identifying and adjusting loads to reduce the risk of costly unplanned shutdowns through predictive maintenance.

Or the logistics warehouse that can use real-time data and AI to automatically optimize goods picking based on distance to travel and order priority, in order to select, sort, and distribute more products per day, with greater accuracy, improving productivity and thus profitability.

There is also the potential to increase the safety of workers operating in challenging environments, by monitoring ambient and body temperatures, step counts, lift loads and even vital signs, to ensure in real-time that workers are operating safely.

And then, in an example that is particularly applicable right now, there is the potential to monitor building parameters to intelligently manage building access based on occupant utilization, track air quality metrics and increase ventilation, and even remotely check body temperatures and adherence to policies such as mask wearing, to help keep building occupants safe during the pandemic.

Post-Covid, companies need to be able to return to growth as quickly as possible. They need to be faster, more efficient and more accurate in everything they do within their operations, because they cannot afford to miss out on growth opportunities or get weighed down by excess costs.

Industry 4.0 is the enabler of that. Our connected, always-on world is making it easier for companies to operate in a leaner, more profitable way to help them return to growth in the wake of the pandemic. Connected technology will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the world’s journey to economic recovery.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran, Italy to expand economic ties – FM
Iran, Italy to expand economic ties – FM
Iran's FM discussing international issues with Pope (PHOTO)
Iran's FM discussing international issues with Pope (PHOTO)
Iran's Ministry of ICT to provide free internet for presidential candidates
Iran's Ministry of ICT to provide free internet for presidential candidates
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
US, EU to start talks on steel tariffs imposed during Trump administration Economy 08:29
Int'l consulting company MTBS to update freight forecast, business model for Anaklia project Construction 08:05
Turkey’s budget balance posts $772 mln surplus in Jan-April Economy 08:04
Managers of Kazakhstan’s large companies expected to arrive in Tajikistan Tajikistan 08:04
$1.7bn contract signed with local co. to develop Farzad B Oil&Gas 08:04
Honeywell says Industry 4.0 to enable quick return to growth post-COVID (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Brunei imposes int'l travel ban to 4 more countries Other News 07:32
US residential energy use falls 4 pct in 2020 - EIA US 06:53
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel US 06:15
Int'l transactions in securities generate net fund outflow from Canada in March Finance 05:28
Portuguese scientists create bactericidal varnish Europe 04:46
UN agency to provide 706,000 USD to help South Sudan farmers reduce COVID-19 impact Other News 03:55
Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions Europe 02:41
Aeroflot removes all June tickets to Turkey from sale except for two flights - airline Transport 01:25
Ryanair posts record annual loss, hopes to break even this year Transport 00:38
Turkey reports over 10 170 COVID-19 cases Turkey 00:00
Georgia will import an additional 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine in summer - PM Garibashvili Georgia 17 May 23:50
Kazakhstan strengthening interparliamentary ties with Lithuania Kazakhstan 17 May 23:43
Activities in Iran’s Qeshm port soar Transport 17 May 23:35
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park exports products to Italy Business 17 May 23:20
Azerbaijan sees increase in 4M2021 foreign trade turnover figures Business 17 May 23:19
World Economic Forum special meeting in Singapore to not take place Other News 17 May 22:13
Kazakh, Polish, Ukrainian and Arabian airlines to resume flights to Batumi Transport 17 May 21:40
Excess pesticide use threatens Turkey's bee population Turkey 17 May 21:33
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro company opens tender to buy services to modernize railcars Tenders 17 May 21:02
Flights of light aircraft suspended in Iran Transport 17 May 21:01
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 18 Oil&Gas 17 May 21:01
Georgia finalizing 10-year economic development plan Business 17 May 21:00
Azerbaijan's rating upgraded by Fitch Ratings based on maintaining economic stability - Unicapital Finance 17 May 21:00
Forces envious of Azerbaijan's success trying to spoil country’s relations with friends - MP Politics 17 May 20:57
Incident in Georgia purely domestic in nature - Azerbaijani MP Politics 17 May 20:56
Azerbaijan developing program for transformation of healthcare system Society 17 May 20:28
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, NATO deputy Sec-Gen meet in Brussels (PHOTO) Politics 17 May 20:26
Azerbaijan sends numerous appeals to int’l organizations about Armenia's war crimes Politics 17 May 19:31
Bronze monument to world-famous Azerbaijani singer to be ready in a month - Trend TV Society 17 May 18:42
Command-staff exercises start in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 May 18:38
EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan shrinks Finance 17 May 18:26
Iran reveals volume of crude oil to be transported via Goureh-Jask pipeline Oil&Gas 17 May 18:19
Iran, Italy to expand economic ties – FM Politics 17 May 18:18
Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024 Arab World 17 May 18:02
Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium eyes to expand co-op with Turkic-speaking countries ICT 17 May 17:57
EBRD's net profit declines in 2020 Finance 17 May 17:56
Activity of Heydar Aliyev Foundation today covers all important spheres of life in Azerbaijan - Russian MP Politics 17 May 17:56
Novatek to complete Arctic LNG-2 construction one year earlier Russia 17 May 17:55
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 17 May 17:46
Turkish ŞINLAK HOLDING eyes building solar power plant in Kazakhstan Business 17 May 17:46
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for welding electrodes Tenders 17 May 17:37
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17 May 17:35
Iran's FM discussing international issues with Pope (PHOTO) Politics 17 May 17:34
Turkmenistan’s Railways open tender for construction of railway station Tenders 17 May 17:31
Azerbaijan's oil exports decline in 4M2021 Oil&Gas 17 May 17:29
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for electrical spares parts Tenders 17 May 17:27
France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint combat jet Europe 17 May 17:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 17 May 17:13
Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in 4M2021 gas exports Oil&Gas 17 May 17:13
Uzbek currency rates for May 18 Finance 17 May 17:11
Uzbekistan Railways notes decrease in net loss Transport 17 May 17:11
Azerbaijan Economy Ministry cancels requirement of several taxpayers for non-cash payments Business 17 May 17:10
EBRD approves working capital loan to Kazakhstan companies operating chromium mine Business 17 May 17:05
WTL talks construction of DC, SDA units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 17 May 17:03
Uzbekistan, S. Korea eye enhancing bilateral co-op in public security Uzbekistan 17 May 16:57
Kyrgyz Republic’s SMEs Sector to Benefit from ITFC’s US $4 Million Line of Trade Financing Facility Other News 17 May 16:56
Iran unveils production data of steel products Business 17 May 16:55
Germany implementing pilot agricultural project in Azerbaijan Business 17 May 16:50
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on May 17 Society 17 May 16:49
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 revenues from gasoline, diesel retails disclosed Business 17 May 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 426 more COVID-19 cases, 515 recoveries Society 17 May 16:37
Iran has potential to become hub for home appliances export Business 17 May 16:36
Railway freight traffic between Kazakhstan, Lithuania grows despite COVID-19 Transport 17 May 16:32
Russia ready to assist Armenia, Azerbaijan in border delimitation issue - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 May 16:24
Volume of Georgian wine exports and its value up Business 17 May 16:23
Iran continues to import COVID-19 vaccines Society 17 May 16:21
Majority of mobile communication operators in world to support eSIM by 2025 - GSMA Association ICT 17 May 16:16
Several types of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 17 May 16:15
Active work underway on construction of Pskem HPP in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 17 May 16:15
Uzbekneftegaz repairs unit for gas purification from sulfur at Mubarek Oil & Gas Production dep’t Oil&Gas 17 May 16:14
Money transfers to Georgia up in April 2021 Finance 17 May 16:02
Lithuania looks to resume regular flights to Kazakhstan - ministry Transport 17 May 15:52
Kazakhstan boosts mining of iron ores Business 17 May 15:52
Unemployment rate down in Azerbaijan Finance 17 May 15:52
Turkish ambassador meets with head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group (PHOTO) Politics 17 May 15:37
Baku Boulevard to remain open during 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competition - Baku City Circuit Society 17 May 15:36
‘Nar’ team progresses to semifinal in ‘Brain Ring’ Society 17 May 15:20
Value of chargeable services rendered to Nakhchivan's population in 4M2021 drops Economy 17 May 15:19
Turkmenistan‘s Turkmenbashi oil refinery develops its industrial potential Oil&Gas 17 May 15:19
Value of Azerbaijan's 4M2021 industrial production down Business 17 May 15:16
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to buy valves via tender Tenders 17 May 15:06
Indian Shilpa Medicare signs deal to produce Sputnik V Other News 17 May 15:02
Petrochemical plants to be put into operation in Iran Oil&Gas 17 May 15:01
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Belgium-made goods Business 17 May 15:01
EU agrees partial truce with U.S. over Trump tariffs US 17 May 15:00
Dubai eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows full hotel capacity Arab World 17 May 14:58
Azerbaijan announces 4M2021 investments in fixed assets Finance 17 May 14:56
Azerbaijan to hold auction for shares of joint stocks companies Business 17 May 14:56
Azerbaijan announces tasks for using renewable energies in electricity production Oil&Gas 17 May 14:54
Georgia's electronics market shrinking Business 17 May 14:50
Cargo transportation volumes surge in Kazakhstan Transport 17 May 14:43
GPON-based technology being introduced in villages of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 17 May 14:40
Iran anticipates another JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting - MFA Nuclear Program 17 May 14:40
No alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh - Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 May 14:34
All news