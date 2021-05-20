Azerbaijan, UK, Northern Ireland ink agreement on transition to clean energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on the transition to clean energy was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministries of International Trade of the UK and Northern Ireland, Trend reports.

The document provides for the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and the study of possibilities for solving the problem of climate change.

Within the framework of the memorandum, cooperation will be carried out, as well as the exchange of information and experience on renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, low-carbon technologies, and the transition to a liberal energy market.

