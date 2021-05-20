UK invests funds in Azerbaijan's energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The UK has invested $28.8 billion in the Azerbaijani energy sector, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remark at the press-conference on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.

“In general, UK’s investments in the Azerbaijani economy amount to $30.6 billion,” the minister said.

"The implementation of the national priority "Clean environment and a "green growth" country in the next decade, approved upon the relevant order of the Azerbaijani president, a strategic decision to promote the development of renewable energy sources and "green" technologies, the implementation of the set tasks open new opportunities for diversifying cooperation between our countries in the energy sector," Shahbazov said.