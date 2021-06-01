Southern Gas Corridor to be discussed at 5th Meeting of TEN-E cross-regional groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor, launched in late 2020 to supply Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be discussed at the 5th Meeting of TEN-E (Trans-European Networks for Energy) cross-regional groups, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

The discussions are scheduled for June 22.

The 5th PCI process continues with a 5th meeting of the TEN-E Regional groups on gas on 21 and 22 June. The morning of 28 June from 10.00 to 12.00 will be dedicated to a cross-regional group meeting aiming to discuss and finalize the PCI assessment methodology. The afternoon of the 21 June and the 22 June meetings will be restricted to members of the regional groups in line with the provisions of the TEN-E Regulation to discuss the outcomes of the PCI assessment methodology and the ranking of candidate projects.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

---

