Lithuanian companies interested in establishing relations in developing solar energy projects in Azerbaijan – vice-minister

Oil&Gas 10 June 2021 11:32 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Vietnam
U.S. weekly jobless claims seen falling; consumer prices expected to rise further
Egg prices in Israel to rise
Azerbaijan, Turkey to scale up agricultural co-op - minister Economy 12:24
Sheet glass manufacturing plant construction continues in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Business 12:00
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 10 Georgia 11:54
Armenian reporter of Russian 'Match TV' won't come to Baku for EURO-2020 Society 11:53
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals its asset management revenues for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:49
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Vietnam Business 11:48
Axpo to be engaged in green hydrogen production plants project Oil&Gas 11:48
Lithuania can offer Azerbaijan fast route to Scandinavian countries – vice-minister Transport 11:43
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military aviation issues in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:38
Lithuania eyes to generate 50% of energy consumption from renewables – vice-minister Oil&Gas 11:34
Turkmenistan names volume of produced silkworm cocoons Business 11:29
Kazakhstan’s national postal operator opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:25
Average price of Georgian electricity - one of lowest tariffs in Europe Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan unveils data on oil production from Zigh-Hovsan field Oil&Gas 11:20
Iran, Tajikistan agree on electricity networks connection Business 11:15
Baku Higher Oil School launching next second higher education program Society 11:15
U.S. weekly jobless claims seen falling; consumer prices expected to rise further US 11:14
State support for Kazakh agro-industrial complex growing Kazakhstan 11:08
Azerbaijan organizes cultivation of giant tomatoes Economy 11:05
Azerbaijan announces latest prices for precious metals Finance 11:02
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:58
Egg prices in Israel to rise Israel 10:38
CIS executive secretary stresses need for Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation Politics 10:32
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce 5G technologies by end of 2023 Kyrgyzstan 10:30
Azerbaijan pursuing competent economic policy aimed at non-oil sector dev't - expert Business 10:26
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Chepli village (VIDEO) Society 10:23
Turkmenistan, UAE to discuss investment projects Business 10:15
Scuffle between supporters of acting PM and ex-president of Armenia takes place Armenia 10:09
EY to Hold Its ‘World Entrepreneur Of the Year’ Contest Today Society 10:07
Power paralysis observed in Armenia recently only worsened - political analyst Politics 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 10 Finance 10:01
After bus accident in Urals, six dead, 15 injured Russia 09:49
U.S., UK leaders expected to work to reopen travel US 09:48
Oil skids as start of U.S. summer driving season fails to lift fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:40
Azerbaijan, UK reach new stage in energy sector co-op Oil&Gas 09:29
Georgian journalists appeal to int’l organizations regarding mine explosion in Kalbajar Azerbaijan 09:16
Military plane crashes in central Myanmar Other News 08:48
Mumbai building collapse leaves 11 dead, including eight children Other News 08:25
Over 1,140 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:58
Chinese mainland reports six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases World 07:31
Georgia sees surge in transportation volumes Transport 07:25
Many Azerbaijani business entities actively use insurance services - Azerbaijan Association of Insurers Finance 07:25
Morocco seizes 1 tonne of cannabis World 06:55
3 rockets hit air base in Iraq's Salahudin province Arab World 06:07
Biden arrives in UK for G7 summit, meeting with Johnson US 05:04
18 killed in north Nigeria road crash Other News 04:05
U.S. CDC eases travel restriction for dozens of countries US 02:56
At least 12 people dead in northern Peru bus accident Other News 02:04
U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally US 01:16
Azerbaijan discloses oil production volume from Balakhani field in 2020 Oil&Gas 00:30
Turkmenistan sees increase in trade turnover Business 00:30
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Arab World 00:25
International flights returning to 2019 levels in Georgia - deputy minister Tourism 9 June 23:55
Aggression without limits: Armenians murdering Gambian man lifts whole France on its feet Politics 9 June 23:48
President Zhaparov: Kyrgyzstan ready for new steps aimed at developing Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation Kyrgyzstan 9 June 23:45
Turkey sees major drop in COVID-19 positive tests in 1 month Turkey 9 June 23:25
Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat US 9 June 22:52
Azerbaijani deputy PM, Iranian minister discuss successfully developing ties in various spheres (PHOTO) Economy 9 June 22:16
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship Other News 9 June 22:12
Turkmenistan, UK continue to discuss potential projects Business 9 June 21:17
Iran's Minister of Energy discusses electricity consumption of cryptocurrency mining Business 9 June 21:12
Fuel prices to decline in Georgia if current exchange rate remains unchanged - UOPI Oil&Gas 9 June 21:09
Turkmen Education Ministry opens tender for overhaul Tenders 9 June 21:05
ECO Park to strengthen relations between member states Business 9 June 21:05
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses preparation for UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 9 June 20:50
Azerbaijani customs implementing projects to develop int’l trade (PHOTO) Transport 9 June 20:49
Armenia, Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining - European Parliament Politics 9 June 20:32
Azerbaijani shares data on revenues from state-owned enterprises Finance 9 June 20:28
State Oil Company’s debt to State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan increased in 2020 Oil&Gas 9 June 20:00
Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts discloses amount of dividends from state-owned enterprises Finance 9 June 20:00
Russian, Turkish foreign ministries discuss situation in Karabakh region Politics 9 June 19:31
Georgia adopts number of regulations implementing EU's Third Energy Package Oil&Gas 9 June 19:21
Economic rebound in region positively affects Georgian Railway's performance Transport 9 June 19:14
Volumes of oil production from Azerbaijan's Bahar field in 2020 disclosed Oil&Gas 9 June 19:13
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supply announces winner of tender for purchase of IT equipment Business 9 June 19:06
Georgian Railways revenue from freight transportation down Transport 9 June 19:06
Revenues from rent of state property decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 9 June 18:56
Georgia shares data on largest foreign direct investment Business 9 June 18:54
Azerbaijan expects GDP rebound to continue at accelerated speed in years to come Economy 9 June 18:51
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated Aghdam district Azerbaijan 9 June 18:34
Geostat reveals list of largest investor countries Business 9 June 18:33
Baku commemorates journalists killed in mine explosion in Kalbajar district (PHOTO) Society 9 June 18:20
Georgian economy begins to recover - PM Business 9 June 18:12
Azerbaijan enters top CIS countries for COVID-19 vaccination rollout Society 9 June 18:12
ECHO looks to provide support to Azerbaijan in demining - Head of the EU Delegation Politics 9 June 18:10
Kazakhstan names major projects implemented in agricultural sector Kazakhstan 9 June 17:55
Broadcast of first release of Real - Trend program Politics 9 June 17:54
Georgian Railways sees decrease in freight transportation Transport 9 June 17:53
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opens unique opportunities for developing fully integrated region – envoy Politics 9 June 17:49
Another 2,854 Kyrgyzstanis received COVID-19 vaccine in past day Kyrgyzstan 9 June 17:47
Latvian parliamentary delegation visits mosque in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 9 June 17:42
Azerbaijan discusses participation of US companies in reconstruction of liberated lands – Minister (PHOTO) Business 9 June 17:41
Iran signs trilateral agreement on dev't of aviation industry Business 9 June 17:36
Iran talks figures for guaranteed wheat purchase from farmers Business 9 June 17:34
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$750 million bond by Emirates NBD Arab World 9 June 17:31
Youth Development Webinar Program 2021 “Skilling Youth for Success Post COVID-19” Other News 9 June 17:30
Minute Media plans IPO at over $1b valuation Israel 9 June 17:29
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate rises to 1.09 in past day Russia 9 June 17:26
Turkish president meets Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in Ankara Politics 9 June 17:22
