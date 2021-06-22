IGB’s liner infrastructure to be ready by end-2021

Oil&Gas 22 June 2021 11:28 (UTC+04:00)
IGB’s liner infrastructure to be ready by end-2021
Georgia reveals volume of cigarettes exported to Azerbaijan
Georgia reveals volume of cigarettes exported to Azerbaijan
Tbilisi City Hall to deliver social policy projects report
Tbilisi City Hall to deliver social policy projects report
Azerbaijan - fourth biggest trade partner of Georgia in 5 months of 2021
Azerbaijan - fourth biggest trade partner of Georgia in 5 months of 2021
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan Media Dev't Agency to purchase e-platform via tender Tenders 11:38
Work on IGB’s gas metering station kicks off Oil&Gas 11:29
IGB’s liner infrastructure to be ready by end-2021 Oil&Gas 11:28
Uzbekistan, Russia eye accelerating creation of 'green' transport railway corridor Transport 11:13
Global total energy supply to rise by over 15% by 2050 Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijan ready to host mission of UNESCO and UNHCR - MFA Politics 10:59
Georgia reveals volume of cigarettes exported to Azerbaijan Business 10:58
Uzbekistan temporarily closes border with Afghanistan due to COVID-19 spread Uzbekistan 10:58
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:56
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 22 Uzbekistan 10:55
Oil demand to reach plateau shortly after 2030 Oil&Gas 10:52
Iranian currency rates for June 22 Finance 10:31
Azerbaijani citizens to need to have COVID passport to participate in solemn ceremonies Society 10:31
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions at airports due to epidemiological situation Kyrgyzstan 10:29
India expands its Africa outreach Other News 10:28
82.7 lakh jabbed in one day: New phase of vaccination kicks in with Central procurement Other News 10:28
India's first international flight with fully vaccinated crew takes off from Delhi to Dubai Other News 10:27
Tajikistan and Afghanistan discuss bilateral relations perspective Tajikistan 10:25
Next-gen techs, services to lead IT sector growth: Wipro Other News 10:22
India-EU naval exercise to set stage for greater cooperation Other News 10:20
India rolls out free Covid vaccines for all adults; govt aims to inoculate 1.1 billion by year-end Other News 10:18
India Received $64 Billion FDI In 2020, Fifth Largest In World: UN Other News 10:18
More than 100,000 Azercell subscribers received a 5GB monthly internet package as a gift Society 10:15
Azerbaijani president sends letter to UN SecGen Politics 10:12
Methane emissions reduction turns oil industry into part of sustainable energy system Oil&Gas 10:10
India to share CoWIN story with over 20 nations showing interest Other News 10:09
India's ethanol plan could drive a sugar bull market -report Other News 10:08
Azerbaijan to soon allow holding solemn ceremonies Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan nearly doubles exports of fish, seafood Business 09:53
Israel says it is developing airborne laser to down drones Israel 09:45
Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand US 09:44
Delta aims to hire over 1,000 pilots by next summer US 09:40
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania to visit Azerbaijan Politics 09:18
Amazon, Apple most valuable brands but China’s rising Business 08:54
943 more COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:26
Turkey readies random COVID-19 tests for passengers from abroad Turkey 08:00
Russian manufacturer discloses terms of delivery of new railcars to Azerbaijan Transport 07:59
Japan wants to deepen bilateral relation with Iran new admin. Politics 07:55
Tbilisi City Hall to deliver social policy projects report Georgia 07:53
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions at airports for those who see off and meet Kyrgyzstan 07:50
World Bank to finance Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout Finance 07:13
Uganda's new vice president, prime minister sworn in Other News 06:30
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.2 mln - Africa CDC Other News 05:44
US envoy to return to Moscow this week - Department of State US 04:52
Jordan's ex-minister, royal family member plead not guilty to sedition charges Arab World 04:07
Global FDI flows plunge 35 pct in 2020, set to rebound in 2021 - UNCTAD Finance 03:15
Swedish PM ousted in no-confidence vote Europe 02:24
Turkey reports 5 294 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:32
Philippines' Duterte threatens those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine with jail Other News 00:43
Many containers to be delivered from Europe to India through Azerbaijan Transport 21 June 23:59
Leadership of Armenia should be held accountable before law - Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 21 June 23:46
Azerbaijan - fourth biggest trade partner of Georgia in 5 months of 2021 Business 21 June 23:26
Fund for reconstruction and dev’t becomes shareholder of Uzbek Navoiazot chemical enterprise Uzbekistan 21 June 23:25
FAO supports Uzbekistan’s SDGs in restoration of terrestrial and inland freshwater ecosystems Uzbekistan 21 June 23:25
Azerbaijan discloses number of registered commercial legal entities with foreign investments Business 21 June 23:24
Iran shares data on tea purchasing from tea growers Business 21 June 23:23
Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan operates first flight to Uzbekistan Transport 21 June 22:57
Azerbaijani athletes to take part in World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition in Geneva Society 21 June 22:46
Kazakhstan approves National Security Strategy for 2021-2025 Kazakhstan 21 June 22:34
Kazakhstan doubles export of locally-made goods to Spain Business 21 June 22:19
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Politics 21 June 22:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 22 Oil&Gas 21 June 22:16
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Politics 21 June 22:16
We are pleased to have access to Pakistan's defense industry products - Azerbaijani president Politics 21 June 20:56
As country chairing Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan actively defends international law and justice - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:53
Pakistan is one of handful of countries that does not recognize Armenia due to its occupation of our lands and does not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:48
Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan in issue of Kashmir - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:45
We are particularly grateful to Pakistan for its very active support of Azerbaijan in second Karabakh war - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:39
Azerbaijan, Pakistan reach agreement on mountain training of military personnel (PHOTO) Politics 21 June 19:34
European supply potential for hydrogen could exceed final demand quite substantially Oil&Gas 21 June 18:23
Hydrogen transport by pipeline enables Europe to import it neighbouring regions Oil&Gas 21 June 18:19
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 21 Society 21 June 17:55
Number of registered commercial organizations in Azerbaijan increases Business 21 June 17:55
Iran's new government to bring back trust in capital market - president-elect Raisi Politics 21 June 17:54
Tengizchevroil reduces air emissions with corresponding oil production increase (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 21 June 17:50
Azerbaijan confirms 28 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries Society 21 June 17:48
Solar substations with capacity of 125, 300 and 200 MW to be built in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 21 June 17:47
Swiss Casale company to design new ammonia plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21 June 17:47
Southern Gas Corridor to mitigate decline in Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 21 June 17:46
Introduction of compulsory health insurance - new stage of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic dev't, says minister Business 21 June 17:41
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 21 June 17:40
Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi outlines importance of relations with China Politics 21 June 17:39
Certain loans issued to increase production in Iran Finance 21 June 17:39
Kazakhstan reports drop in cargo transport volumes Business 21 June 17:31
Azerbaijani economy minister unveils 5M2021 compulsory state insurance fees Business 21 June 17:31
Iran intends to reach balanced agreement with whole world – president-elect Ebrahim Raisi Politics 21 June 17:30
Armenian voters now understand that idea of Armenia’s invincibility is myth – Bryza Armenia 21 June 17:29
Russian FM talks on results of election in Armenia Armenia 21 June 17:26
Saudi Arabia reports 1,212 COVID-19 cases Arab World 21 June 17:25
Georgian Ministry of Finance reveals volume of country's public debt Finance 21 June 17:23
First Sputnik Light batches to enter civil circulation after June 25 Russia 21 June 17:21
AzerGold starts geological exploration at fields in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Business 21 June 17:19
Hybrid car sales soar in Georgia Business 21 June 17:17
GameStop names CEO Matt Furlong to board US 21 June 17:13
Air France and Wizz CEOs spar over airline regulation Europe 21 June 17:13
Germany's BaFin looking into possible insider trading of CureVac shares Europe 21 June 17:09
İsrael's communications Ministry cancels split Internet service Israel 21 June 17:07
Eni Turkmenistan LTD opens tender to buy Waukesha engine spare parts Tenders 21 June 17:00
One more document between Azerbaijan and Turkey approved Politics 21 June 16:58
JoyTunes raising $50m at $1b valuation Israel 21 June 16:47
All news