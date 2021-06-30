Azerbaijani Tariff Council adopts new decision on gas tariffs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
A regular meeting of the Tariff Council of Azerbaijan was held on June 30, Trend reports with reference to the council.
The appeal of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) was considered at the meeting and a corresponding decision was made on the regulation of tariffs for natural gas.
According to the decision, 1,200 cubic meters per year will be calculated at the current tariff – 0.1 manat (5 cents) per cubic meter. From 1,200 to 2,500 cubic meters per year - at the rate of 0.2 manat (11 cents) per cubic meter. Above 2,500 per year - 0.25 manat (15 cents) per cubic meter.
As reported, this decision will not affect the cost of electricity.
