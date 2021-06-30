Electricity tariffs for population remain unchanged in Azerbaijan - Tariff Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Electricity tariffs for the population have not been changed, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Tariff Council.

“The changes in electricity tariffs refer to the information centers that consume electricity through 35 kV and 110 kV power lines, have stable load and consume at least five million kWh of electricity per day for production purposes,” the message said.

“The new tariff does not apply to the population and subscribers that do not belong to the "Population" group and are engaged in activity that differ from those indicated above,’ the message said. “The existing electricity tariffs for the population have not been changed."