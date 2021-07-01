bp reveals estimated emissions from SWAP exploratory well drilling
Latest
Azerbaijani Working Group on Transport, Communications, High Technologies under Coordination Headquarters holds meeting
ADB needs to introduce emissions performance standards to further protect environment - NGO Forum on ADB (Exclusive)
International Media Forum with participation of political scientists and journalists held in Ashgabat
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center