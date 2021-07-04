Volume of Turkmen oil products imported by Ukraine revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Oil products derived from bituminous rocks (minerals) were imported from Turkmenistan to Ukraine in the amount of 3,940 tons, which accounted for 28.8 percent of the total import volume from January through February 2021, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy told Trend.

From January through February of 2019, oil products obtained from bituminous rocks were imported from Turkmenistan to Ukraine in the amount of 510 tons.

"The increase in imports of these goods was due to the implementation of the policy of diversifying the sources and routes of oil products supplies to Ukraine," the ministry said, adding that therefore, it is likely that coronavirus COVID-19 did not affect these processes.

According to the latest statistics provided to Trend by MFA of Ukraine, for 9 months of 2020 the foreign trade turnover of goods with Turkmenistan amounted to $51 million (source - State Statistics Service of Ukraine).

Export of goods amounted to $36.2 million, and import - $14.8 million. The positive balance for Ukraine is $21.4 million.

"The main items of export of goods to Turkmenistan for 9 months of 2020 were ferrous metal products (29.1 percent in the structure, amounted to $10.5 million); nuclear reactors, boilers, machines (10.7 percent in the structure, amounted to $3.9 million); pharmaceutical products (9 percent in the structure, amounted to $3.3 million); railway locomotives (6.8 percent in the structure, amounted to $ 2.5 million); milk and dairy products, poultry eggs, honey (5.3 percent in structure, amounted to $2 million); finished grain products (5.1 percent in the structure, amounted to $ 1.9 million)," said the ministry.

According to the Ukrainian MFA, the main items of imports of goods from Turkmenistan for the same period in 2020 were mineral fuels, oil, and its products of distillation (54.3 percent in the structure, amounted to $8.04 million); plastics, polymeric materials (13.8 percent in structure, amounted to $2.05 million); cotton (8.4 percent in the structure, amounted to $1.2 million).

"In 2020, despite the problems caused by the global pandemic, Ukraine has managed to maintain positive dynamics of bilateral trade in goods, in particular, the positive balance for Ukraine increased by 68.2 percent ($21.4 million). Export of meat and other food products from Ukraine also increased (amounted to $3.6 million)," said the ministry.

---

