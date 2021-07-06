Iranian president talks recent electricity problems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Necessary steps must be taken to solve the problem of electricity outages in Iran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting of the government's economic coordination committee on July 6, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office’s official website.

The president emphasized that due to the drought in Iran in the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022), activity of hydroelectric power plants has decreased. The rainfall decreased by 52 percent in this year. Only two turbines of Iran's HPPs are operating, and it is expected that they will also stop operating.

Rouhani added that on the other hand, electricity consumption soared, with drought being one of the reasons.

The president noted that changes should be made in the work schedule of industrial enterprises.

Rouhani apologized to the citizens for the interruptions in the supply of electricity and at the same time asked the citizens to save electricity consumption, when possible.

According to the statistics of Ministry of Energy of Iran, the volume of water in Iran's dams decreased by 28 percent from the beginning of the current water year (September 22, 2020) to June 18, 2021, compared to the same period last year. Water reserves in Iran’s large dams amounted to 27.5 billion cubic meters. While in the same period last water year, there were 38.5 billion cubic meters of water in Iran's dams.

The Iranian Energy Ministry has called the current Iranian year is the driest in the past 50 years.

The electricity consumption in Iran has recently exceeded 60,000 megawatt-hours.