Time for holding Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku disclosed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum is planned to be held in Baku in October, Trend reports referring to the statement made at a video conference meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

The sides discussed the provisions on cooperation in the energy sphere contained in the "Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey" signed on June 15 in Shusha city by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as in other documents.

Shahbazov stressed that the "Shusha Declaration" brought the friendly, fraternal and partnership relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan to the level of allied relations in all spheres, including energy.

"The issues of regional cooperation contained in this document within the Southern Gas Corridor project and in the field of power engineering, the announcement of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation as a zone of "green energy" by the Azerbaijani president intensify our energy cooperation with Turkey," Shahbazov said.

“The negotiations are currently underway with Turkish companies on cooperation in the field of renewable energy,” Azerbaijani energy minister said.

Moreover, the sides agreed at the meeting to hold the Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in October in Baku as a platform to promote cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, renewable energy sources and others.

During the discussions, views on other important spheres of energy cooperation were exchanged.