U.S. crude oil inventories decrease last week

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased during the week ending July 23, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, decreased by 4.1 million barrels from the previous week.

At 435.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories decreased 2.3 million barrels last week and were about 0 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both decreased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 3.1 percent last week and were about 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 1.9 million barrels last week and were about 14 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Total commercial petroleum inventories decreased by 6.5 million barrels last week.