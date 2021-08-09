Russia approves concept for development of hydrogen energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Russia has approved the concept for the development of hydrogen energy, it is planned to be carried out in three stages, Trend reports citing the press service of the government.

"The first one is designed for the next three and a half years. It involves the creation of specialized clusters and the implementation of pilot projects for the production and export of hydrogen, as well as the use of hydrogen energy carriers in the domestic market," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with the Deputy Prime Ministers.

The next stages (until 2035 and 2050) are aimed at opening large export-oriented production facilities, as well as at the serial application of hydrogen technologies in various fields - from petrochemistry to housing and communal services.

Mishustin r noted that the development of this type of energy will reduce the risks of losing energy markets and support economic growth and contribute to the creation of high-tech jobs.