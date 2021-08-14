Turkmen complex of oil refineries shares data on produced LPG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries of Turkmenistan produced and sent 26,208 tons of liquefied gas to consumers in 1H2021, Trend reports with reference to the complex.

The complex is increasing the volume of certain types of high-quality products that are in demand both on the domestic and foreign markets.

Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries produced 666,733 tons of car fuel from January through May 2021.

The above-mentioned production volume is 80,000 tons more than the manufacture in the same period last year.

Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries develops its industrial potential, transport infrastructure and increases energy exports.

The complex produces unleaded gasoline, aviation and technical kerosene, jet and diesel fuel, fuel oil, lubricating oils, polypropylene, furnace fuel, light gas oil, petroleum electrode coke, liquefied gas, construction and road bitumen, synthetic detergents and others.

