Georgia and Ukraine strengthen energy efficiency cooperation

Georgia and Ukraine agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy efficiency, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

For this purpose, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Georgian Ministry and the Ukrainian State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving.

The Ukrainian State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving is the central state executive authority implementing state policy in the areas of energy efficiency, energy saving, renewable energy sources and alternative types of fuel.

The document was signed by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia David Tvalabeishvili and the acting head of the Ukrainian agency Konstantin Gura.

According to the memorandum, the parties agreed, within their competence, to develop cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy efficiency, renewable energy sources and alternative fuels. This includes support for economic entities of the two countries in the development and implementation of projects in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, as well as in the organization of joint seminars, trainings and meetings in the above areas.

