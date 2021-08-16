USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16

Georgia announced 5-year United States Agency for International Development (USAID) program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the USAID and the Government of Georgia held an official inauguration of the Securing Georgia’s Energy Future Program. The presentation was held in Gori, on the Wind Power Station territory.

"The 5-year program will be implemented by LLC Deloitte Consulting with the financial support of USAID. As noted by The project’s budget is $15.7 million," said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

The objective of the project is to improve energy security through reforms and sustainable development in the energy field with the aim to help the country fulfill obligations as part of the EU association agreement.

"The US Government helps us in carrying out energy reform and developing the Georgian energy sector. A key objective of our reforms and our energy policy is to make our energy sector absolutely independent, strong, based on our resources, and less dependent on imports and our US friends will assist in this direction", Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said.

She added that Georgia should develop its own renewable energy sources – hydropower stations, wind and solar power stations and other renewable energy technologies.

"We also plan to lay the Black Sea high-voltage electricity cable to connect our region to the European energy market, but, first of all, we should mobilize our own sources and become very strong in this regard. Therefore, our energy security strategy comprises various components, including the development of new stations based on domestic energy sources, cybersecurity", Turnava said.

