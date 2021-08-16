Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors

Oil&Gas 16 August 2021 09:53 (UTC+04:00)
Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors
Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors
Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors
Azerbaijan investigating possibility of using off-grid renewable energy systems – ministry
Azerbaijan investigating possibility of using off-grid renewable energy systems – ministry
USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence
USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran to launch new gold mine Business 09:48
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 16 Uzbekistan 09:37
No airplane with Afghan President Ghani entered Tajik airspace - MFA Tajikistan 09:36
Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic Other News 08:41
Kazakhstan reports over 7,200 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:07
Azerbaijan investigating possibility of using off-grid renewable energy systems – ministry Oil&Gas 08:00
Fitch estimates Georgian Railway's standalone credit profile Business 08:00
Trump urges Biden to resign amid events in Afghanistan US 07:40
China's daily crude steel output down 4.4 pct in early August Other News 07:09
Malaysian PM expected to resign after months of political turmoil Other News 06:31
Israel reports 3,783 new COVID-19 cases Israel 05:48
120 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 05:01
Taliban spokesman says "war is over in Afghanistan" Other News 04:14
Death toll from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti rises to 1,297 Other News 03:28
UK records another 26,750 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman Other News 02:08
Death toll from floods in Turkey rises to 64 Turkey 01:27
US sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan US 00:52
Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul Other News 00:33
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions again Politics 00:23
Several explosions occurred near US Embassy in Kabul Other News 00:12
USAID implements new program to ensure Georgia’s energy independence Oil&Gas 00:01
UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan on Monday Other News 15 August 23:45
Canada's Trudeau takes gamble, calls 'pivotal' snap election for Sept. 20 Other News 15 August 23:01
Azerbaijani soldiers guarding Kabul airport - MoD Politics 15 August 22:33
Taliban intends to improve relations with Turkey Turkey 15 August 21:54
Georgia actively works to evacuate its citizens from Kabul, Georgian MFA says Georgia 15 August 21:43
Liabilities of Azerbaijani banks continue year-on-year growth Finance 15 August 21:23
Georgian Kakhetian Traditional Winery sees increase in sales in Russia Business 15 August 21:20
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 22 Oil&Gas 15 August 21:15
7 senior members of IS group captured in northern Iraq Arab World 15 August 20:44
Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in various fields Turkmenistan 15 August 20:38
EBRD to support five thermal power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15 August 20:14
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert Politics 15 August 20:00
Turkey's COVID-19 board recommends 16 as new vaccination age limit Turkey 15 August 19:50
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 15 Society 15 August 19:25
Azerbaijan confirms 2,993 more COVID-19 cases, 646 recoveries Society 15 August 19:14
Woodside in Advanced Talks to Buy A$20B BHP Oil Unit Oil&Gas 15 August 18:49
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 15 August 18:15
UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘exceptional platform’ Arab World 15 August 18:00
Tree planting event to celebrate 75th Independence Day of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 15 August 17:34
Egypt to provide medical aid to Lebanon over deadly fuel tank blast Arab World 15 August 17:20
Police in Zambia appeal for calm as violence erupts Other News 15 August 16:42
TSE gains 19,000 points on August 15 Finance 15 August 15:51
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued in agricultural sector Finance 15 August 15:50
Revenues of Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company to boost Oil&Gas 15 August 15:50
Turkmenistan expects growth of retail trade turnover Finance 15 August 15:49
Cargo movements in Iran’s Amirabad port down Transport 15 August 15:48
Iran sees increase in fish exports Business 15 August 15:48
Kazakhstan's trade with Norway down Business 15 August 15:48
Central Bank of Iran declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 15 August 15:47
Volume of individuals' dollar deposits in Azerbaijani banks continues to lower Finance 15 August 15:44
Price of regular gasoline up in Georgia Oil&Gas 15 August 15:40
The Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire Politics 15 August 15:36
Taliban enter Afghan capital Other News 15 August 15:16
Delegation of volunteer organizations embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Society 15 August 14:57
Uzbekistan increases imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 15 August 14:24
Azerbaijan provided timely assistance to Turkey in extinguishing fire - Turkish gov’t Azerbaijan 15 August 13:30
Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks Other News 15 August 13:09
Georgia reports 4,314 coronavirus cases, 4,519 recoveries, 35 deaths Georgia 15 August 12:45
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 15 Uzbekistan 15 August 12:38
Activities in Iran’s Noshahr port decline Transport 15 August 12:19
Iran’s GTC shares data on wheat and rapeseed purchasing from farmers in Qazvin Province Business 15 August 12:18
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert Politics 15 August 12:17
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 15 August 12:14
Tajikistan to host SCO and CSTO summits Tajikistan 15 August 11:38
Putin posthumously awards military killed in Be-200 plane crash in Turkey Russia 15 August 11:28
Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army positions Politics 15 August 10:34
Uzbekistan’s largest volume of freight traffic falls on road transport Transport 15 August 10:24
Turkmenistan's enterprise eyes to export polypropylene to Azerbaijan, Georgia Business 15 August 10:23
Turkey raises tax thresholds for some vehicles Economy 15 August 10:06
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 15 August 09:48
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker congratulates Pakistani colleagues Politics 15 August 09:35
China's courier sector expands in July Business 15 August 09:27
Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad Other News 15 August 08:43
Kazakhstan reports over 7,400 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 15 August 08:22
Georgia intends to increase almond production - AWPA Business 15 August 08:00
Amount of transactions in Azerbaijan's interbank settlement system increases Finance 15 August 08:00
Austria names promising dimensions of co-op with Azerbaijan in transportation sector Transport 15 August 08:00
At least 20 people died in fuel tank explosion in Lebanon Arab World 15 August 07:43
Turkey reports 19,949 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 15 August 07:22
Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Kabul Europe 15 August 06:39
Death toll of flood in Turkey rises to 58 (UPDATE) Turkey 15 August 06:21
More than 50 people injured in tourist bus accident in New York state US 15 August 05:58
71 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 15 August 05:02
Israel reports 5,622 new COVID-19 cases Israel 15 August 04:21
Death toll in Haiti earthquake rises to 304 (UPDATE) Other News 15 August 03:46
Biden says US will deploy total of 5,000 troops in Afghanistan US 15 August 03:38
Taliban declares control over Mazar-i-Sharif in north Afghanistan Other News 15 August 02:54
UK records another 29,520 coronavirus cases Europe 15 August 02:01
Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is already a regional factor - President Aliyev Politics 15 August 00:22
Without Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces would have poked their noses and created major problems for us - President Aliyev Politics 15 August 00:18
Kazakhstan eyes increasing amount of cargo in Kuryk seaport Kazakhstan 15 August 00:13
South Korea donates special fire and rescue vehicles to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14 August 23:58
Turkey, Azerbaijan proved their brotherhood in practice - Administration Politics 14 August 23:51
Wizz Air Abu Dabi makes its first flight to Baku (PHOTO) Economy 14 August 23:38
Georgian PM: Sagarejo to have full water supply by 2023 Georgia 14 August 23:26
President Ilham Aliyev: As a matter of fact, I want to ask this question again: What happened, Pashinyan? Politics 14 August 23:15
Austria shows interest in several sectors in Turkmenistan Business 14 August 23:12
All news