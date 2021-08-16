Hydrogen to face stiff competition in 2 sectors
Latest
Armenian supply of weapons to Azerbaijani territory - gross violation of trilateral statement – US expert
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert
Without Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces would have poked their noses and created major problems for us - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev: As a matter of fact, I want to ask this question again: What happened, Pashinyan?