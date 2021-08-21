USAID implements new five-year energy program in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is launching the USAID Securing Georgia’s Energy Future Program in 2021, the USAID mission in Tbilisi told Trend.

According to the source, the five-year program will strengthen Georgia’s energy sector in a variety of ways.

"It will continue to support the reformation of the laws and regulations around Georgia’s energy sector and work with the Georgian energy market to promote transparency, competitiveness, efficiency, and meet Georgia’s commitments under the Association Agreement with the European Union," the USAID noted.

The program will work with the private sector and Georgian government to build the capacity of Georgian energy infrastructure to withstand cyberattacks. And it will work with the Government of Georgia on long-term energy planning, noted the source.

"All of these activities will be conducted with an eye towards promoting domestic energy sources that are ecologically friendly and capable of meeting the Georgian and American climate goals," noted the USAID.

As the source added, this includes meeting Georgia’s National Climate Strategy goal of reducing GHG emissions to 35 percent by 2030, as well as the US Government’s continued push to reach net-zero climate emissions by 2050.

The United States Agency for International Development is an independent agency of the United States federal government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

