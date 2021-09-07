Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister freed of his duty
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev has been freed of his duty, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakh president.
By a decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Nogayev was appointed the Head of the country’s Mangystau region.
Prior to his appointment as Energy Minister in 2019, Nogayev served as the Head of Kazakhstan's Atyrau region and of West Kazakhstan region.
