INPEX to issue green bonds worth $90.9 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Japan’s INPEX company will issue green bonds worth $90.9 million (10 billion yen) for 10 years, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The issuance of the inaugural bonds is scheduled for October 2021. The use of funds raised through the issuance of green bonds will be restricted to businesses and operations that help improve the state of the environment, such as the development of renewable energies.The bonds will promote the company’s initiatives toward the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 and to diversify its financing sources.

In January 2021, INPEX announced “Business Development Strategy,” which is a corporate management policy for a net-zero carbon society by 2050.

Based on these policies, the company actively pursues reform of energy structure in order to achieve a net-zero carbon society by 2050 while still fulfilling the responsibilities of energy development and stable supply to meet the continually-increasing energy demands in Japan and around the world for the long term. Also, to contribute to the achievement of the Paris Agreement goals, INPEX has established the climate change goals of net-zero Scope 1+2 emissions by 2050 as the main pillar.

