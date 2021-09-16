TAP transports first 5 bcm of natural gas to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirms that a total of 5 bcm of natural gas from Azerbaijan has now reached Europe via the interconnection point of Kipoi, at the Greek-Turkish border, where TAP connects to TANAP, Trend reports with reference to TAP AG consortium.

Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, said that TAP’s role as a reliable transmission system operator on the European energy landscape.

“In addition to enabling energy security and diversification across multiple markets, the gas volumes delivered via TAP support the energy transition, especially in South Eastern Europe. Moreover, as per our long-term vision, TAP will continue to pursue opportunities to transport carbon neutral energy sources, such as hydrogen, reducing emissions, in line with European Union energy transition objectives,” he added.

Marija Savova, TAP Head of Commercial, noted that while TAP’s continuous operations since the end of last year boost liquidity on the gas markets, it is important to remember that there is an ongoing market test and TAP can expand in stages, up to double its initial capacity.

“While the non-binding phase of the 2021 market test has just ended, all interested parties can participate in the upcoming binding phase.”

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

