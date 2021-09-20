Southern Gas Corridor not rival to other gas transmission systems, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor, which supplies Azerbaijani gas to Europe and other gas transmission systems are not rivals and complement each other, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

Southern Gas Corridor is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the world, which began gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Europe on December 31, 2020, he said in an interview with Neftegazovaya Vertikal magazine.

“Ten billion cubic meters of gas per year will be supplied to Europe throughout 25 years in accordance with the signed contracts. This project contributes to the region’s energy security in terms of diversification of sources and supply routes,” said Shahbazov.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, has to date transported 5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. TAP’s total capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with possibility of expansion to 20 billion cubic meters per year. TAP is designed to supply 8 billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and 1 billion cubic meters to Greece and Bulgaria each. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that the pipeline will reach its full capacity in the next two years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn