Electricity production increases in Uzbekistan
Latest
Azerbaijani religious confessions extend appeal related to anniversary of beginning of second Karabakh war
Peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to bring peace to entire region - Spokesperson of Turkish president
Unity of power and people - one of main factors of Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - archpriest
Azerbaijani army gained victory in Second Karabakh War never seen in Europe in last 30 years – US expert
All prisoners of war which were taken during the war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani president
Any kind of statements that conflict is not resolved are not only inappropriate, but very dangerous - Azerbaijani president
Reports of Reporters Without Borders NGO actually mean nothing to me and Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev
If Minsk group co-chairs will suggest such meeting of course, we will not be against it - President Aliyev on meeting with Armenian PM
MP says document adopted by PACE amid new realities of post-conflict period in Azerbaijan regrettable