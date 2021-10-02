Azerbaijani records increase in oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced in the Italian Port of Augusta, rose by four cents on Oct. 1 compared to the previous price, reaching $80.48 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Oct. 1 totaled $79.77 per barrel, increasing by four cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $75.32 per barrel on Oct. 1, which has grown by one cent compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by one dollar compared to the previous price and made up $78.72 per barrel.

