Oil&Gas 6 October 2021 12:48 (UTC+04:00)
Current high gas prices to linger into Q1 2022
Azerbaijan closes number of sand, crushed stone quarries due to illegal activity Society 14:06
Turkmenistan eyes co-op with National Stock Exchange of India Turkmenistan 13:47
India-Japan maritime exercise to be held from tomorrow Other News 13:43
PM Modi's New India based on women development, holistic education Other News 13:42
Georgia's Tbilisi City hall develops business support program Georgia 13:36
Azerbaijan to consider amendments to bill ‘on Independence Day’ Society 13:29
Huawei helps Uzbekistan to transfer agricultural sector, company says ICT 13:25
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO) Politics 13:20
Georgian PM publishes open letter related to ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili Georgia 13:10
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Tekirdag port Turkey 13:10
Oil hits multi-year high on OPEC+ restraint amid global energy crunch Oil&Gas 13:04
Kazakhstan approves lending rate for industrial and innovative projects Kazakhstan 13:02
Dutch FMO to allocate loan to Uzbekistan's Hamkorbank Finance 12:58
LNG trade growth to slow down in 2022 as Asian demand boom cools Oil&Gas 12:51
Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 6 Georgia 12:41
Data on cargo shipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports for 8M2021 published (Exclusive) Turkey 12:41
Iran shares data on domestic transportation via country’s airports Business 12:39
IEA reveals time of TAP’s reaching full capacity Oil&Gas 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:31
Baku-Nakhchivan buses continue to pass through Iran - state service Society 12:30
NEQSOL Holding announces partnership between NEQSOL Academy and LinkedIn Learning Society 12:19
AmCham sure foreign investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy to grow Oil&Gas 12:18
More gas from Southern Gas Corridor can make Europe less fragile - ARERA Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijan’s share of citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 exceeds world average - WB Society 12:01
World Bank shares forecast for Georgian economic recovery Georgia 12:00
Azerbaijan's non-oil production to grow by end of 2021 – minister Business 11:59
Fitch Ratings talks forecast on dividends from Kazakhstan's Kashagan Economy 11:58
Kazakh gas transporting company opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 11:57
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 6 Uzbekistan 11:56
Iran increases funding allocated for Birjand-Younesi railway line Construction 11:51
World Bank reveals GHG emission forecasts for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:49
UNDP highlights huge potential for financing 'green technologies' in Azerbaijan Economy 11:38
Azerbaijan shares data on oil prices Oil&Gas 11:37
TBC Capital publishes updated report on Georgian tourism sector Georgia 11:30
Kazakhstan reveals plans on digitalizing industrial production Kazakhstan 11:23
Georgia to take part in International Transport and Communications Forum in Istanbul Georgia 11:07
Iran imports poultry amid rising domestic prices Business 11:07
SOCAR AQS updates on progress in gas storage expansion project in Turkey Oil&Gas 11:06
European gas crunch can grow into global crisis – Rystad Energy VP Oil&Gas 11:00
Kazakhstan begins 5G testing in Nur-Sultan, Almaty Kazakhstan 10:57
World Bank forecasts Uzbek GDP growth Business 10:56
WB talks forecast for Kazakhstan's economic recovery to pre-coronavirus level Finance 10:54
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Novorossiysk ports disclosed Turkey 10:51
WB raises forecast for Azerbaijan’s GDP growth rate Business 10:50
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews Politics 10:45
Turkey shares data on grains, legumes exports for 9M2021 Turkey 10:44
Increase of OPEC+ volumes to bring oil prices out of their deep backwardation Oil&Gas 10:31
World Bank increases Russia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.3% in 2021 Russia 10:30
Baku Higher Oil School and Swiss University UBIS sign dual diploma contract (PHOTO) Society 10:28
Iranian currency rates for October 6 Finance 10:17
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center Society 10:01
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Samsun port in 8M2021 Turkey 09:58
USAID launches new Central Asia trade activity Business 09:48
France's Thales partners with Google on secure cloud services Europe 09:45
Uzbekistan joins ESCAP dry ports agreement Transport 09:43
Azerbaijan reveals volume of coupon payments to investors Finance 09:32
Azerbaijani AzTV channel opens tender to purchase recording equipment Tenders 09:31
Average monthly salary of employees in Baku decreases Economy 09:30
UAE starts selling first federal government dollar bonds Arab World 09:29
Cost of paid services to population in Baku increases in 8M2021 Economy 09:29
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy oil heaters via tender Tenders 09:24
Uzbek banking sector's income grows Finance 09:24
Azerbaijan's AZAL starts using Armenia's air space for Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flight Society 09:23
Number of domestic flights in Iran up Transport 09:23
1,828 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:32
Russia sees Turkmenistan’s digital sector as promising for joint projects – ministry ICT 08:00
US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August Economy 07:36
Samsung heir stays S. Korea's richest stockholder Finance 07:10
Afghanistan requests $90 mln from UN to repay its electricity debts Finance 06:38
Tesla ordered to pay €118 million to Black ex-employee over racism claims US 06:04
Egypt, Saudi Arabia award contracts to link power grids Arab World 05:33
Google Korea to comply with new law on in-app payments ICT 04:52
U.S. treasury secretary fully expects recession if debt limit not raised Finance 04:11
UK PM Johnson to announce a rise in minimum wage within weeks Finance 03:34
Turkey’s car, LCV market expands 13.1 percent Economy 02:51
Turkey confirms 29,802 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:13
Over 80 killed in battle between Yemeni army, Houthis in Marib: source Arab World 01:40
Ireland set to agree historical minimum corporate tax rate Economy 01:09
Drones start Covid vaccines delivery in Northeast, make first drop in Manipur Other News 00:42
India's Everest Twins Tashi and Nungshi Malik Summit the Swiss Alps- Make India proud yet again Other News 00:35
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery Other News 5 October 23:49
Private sector will play key role in achieving self reliance in defence - Rajnath Other News 5 October 23:22
Close Tehran-Islamabad coordination on Afghanistan satisfying - Pakistani FM Iran 5 October 23:11
Armenian media spread another false information about the Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 5 October 22:36
Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps Kazakhstan 5 October 22:15
Turkish Foreign Minister urges for Georgia, Ukraine support Georgia 5 October 21:48
Turkey to gather council in 2022 to fight negative effects of climate change Turkey 5 October 21:38
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 20:55
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan Economy 5 October 20:30
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank simplifies lending conditions Finance 5 October 20:18
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network Kazakhstan 5 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 5 October 19:40
Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries Society 5 October 19:36
Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 5 October 19:16
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of COVID-19 on jewelry market Economy 5 October 19:11
Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway Economy 5 October 18:46
