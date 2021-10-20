Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry presents "green energy" dev't concept
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20
Trend:
The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has presented a concept for the development of "green energy" to the government, the ministry’s Deputy Head Elnur Sultanov said at the Rebuild Karabakh and BakuBuild exhibitions that opened on Oct.20 at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.
