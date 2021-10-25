National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of drilled oil-gas wells in country

Oil&Gas 25 October 2021 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of drilled oil-gas wells in country
National Iranian Drilling Company unveils number of drilled oil-gas wells in country Oil&Gas 16:18
Turkey to invest in construction of laboratory for veterinary vaccines production in Azerbaijan Economy 16:16
Afghanistan still owes Uzbekistan for electricity, debt continues to grow Uzbekistan 16:15
VTB Bank Azerbaijan sees drastic increase in net profit Finance 16:11
Azerbaijani Ombudsman briefs Bulgarian delegation about crimes committed by Armenia Politics 16:09
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Uzbekistan Politics 16:06
After liberation of Gubadli, we continued victorious march and raised our national flag in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 16:02
Georgia's import prices dropping – TBC Capital Georgia 16:02
Azercell offers a new Wi-Fi campaign! Society 16:01
All of us felt this joy of victory after so many years - Azerbaijani president Politics 16:01
Present and future generations of our people will always be proud of our martyrs - President Aliyev Politics 16:00
Kazakhstan reports increase in annual coal production volumes Business 15:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 25 Society 15:59
Azerbaijan shares latest data on lending to mining industry Finance 15:59
Galt & Taggart reveals Georgia's trade turnover statistics Georgia 15:55
Today is significant and landmark day in history of Gubadli - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:53
Kazakhstan eyes completing main reconstruction work of Kostanay airport by end of 2021 Kazakhstan 15:44
SOFAZ reveals revenues from Shah Deniz, ACG Oil&Gas 15:35
Kazakhstan, Mongolia agree to continue co-op in agro-industrial complex Kazakhstan 15:30
Iran's East Azerbaijan province continues investments in construction projects Business 15:24
Iran invites investors to develop energy sector Oil&Gas 15:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from Gubadli district on her Instagram page (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Iran seeks to curb inflation by aid of private sector Finance 15:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to receive USD 80 mln from ADB for budget support Kyrgyzstan 14:53
Kazakhstan’s National Bank changes base rate Kazakhstan 14:45
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 14:42
Azerbaijan sees increase in turnover of payment cards Finance 14:27
Kazakhstan’s National Bank reveals inflation rate for September 2021 Kazakhstan 14:21
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with general public of Gubadli district Politics 14:16
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inaugurate 'Gubadli' substation Politics 14:16
Turkey notes decrease in number of used vehicles Turkey 14:15
Prices on some food items soar in Iran Business 14:13
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of new complex of SBS military unit in Gubadli distict Politics 14:12
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli road Politics 14:11
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Gubadli district Politics 13:55
5th edition of DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival to be held in Baku Society 13:55
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 13:54
Activity of certain enterprises in Iran's industrial parks resumed Business 13:52
Iran announces amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises Finance 13:51
Turkey's value for steel export to Turkmenistan growing Turkey 13:49
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan look to sign agreements in transport sector (Exclusive) Transport 13:47
Iran, Germany to hold Joint Energy Committee meeting Oil&Gas 13:11
Iran seeks to increase export of technical services to neighboring countries Oil&Gas 13:08
Overall index of the Tehran Stock Exchange drops hard Finance 13:04
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with US down in 9M2021 Economy 13:01
Georgia's sheep exports up Georgia 13:01
Many countries confirm efficacy of Sputnik V vaccine after a year use Russia 12:59
Turkmen enterprise shares plans on processing sugar beet Turkmenistan 12:57
Cargo movements in Iranian ports soar Transport 12:56
Turkey shares data on ships received at Bartin port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:55
Iran and Venezuela consider trading via gold and cryptocurrency transactions Finance 12:54
ABB sees decrease in net working capital Oil&Gas 12:38
ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth of 6-8% for full-year 2021 Oil&Gas 12:34
AT&T opens new Tel Aviv R&D center Israel 12:21
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva posts photo from Gubadli district on her Instagram page (PHOTO) Politics 12:11
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 12:09
Saudi imports from UAE jump back up in August Arab World 12:06
Kazakh oil company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:50
Kazakhstan decreases cargo transport via internal waters Transport 11:49
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 11:49
Turkmenistan to introduce telematics systems into agriculture Turkmenistan 11:49
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna places five-year debut Eurobonds Kazakhstan 11:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:49
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 25 Georgia 11:44
OPEC under strong pressure to do something in order to lower oil prices Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan records surge in tourist inflow Tourism 11:37
US senator signs Declaration on Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day (PHOTO) Politics 11:34
Azerbaijan reveals data on exports to Turkey for 9M2021 Economy 11:32
TAP consortium reveals time of starting hydrogen supplies Oil&Gas 11:27
PayPal says it is not pursuing acquisition of Pinterest US 11:16
Volume of TAP’s gas transportation by end-2021 announced Oil&Gas 11:15
Prices for gasoline to start 2022 at higher levels Oil&Gas 11:01
Iranian currency rates for October 25 Finance 10:58
Azerbaijani servicemen in reserve conducting drills Politics 10:52
Number of ships received at Turkish Botas port for 9M2021 revealed Turkey 10:51
Value of Turkey's leather goods export to Azerbaijan up in September 2021 Turkey 10:40
Azerbaijan establishes radio and television broadcasting in Gubadli (PHOTO) Economy 10:29
Zangazur corridor - new reality created by Azerbaijan in region Politics 10:26
BHOS student: ‘The liberation of Gubadli made me a Presidential Scholar’ Society 10:23
Turkey records surge in number of registered Azerbaijani companies for 9M2021 Turkey 10:15
HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit and $2 bln buyback Europe 09:49
President of Azerbaijan to pay visit to Turkey Politics 09:33
Iran discloses data on annual mining extraction in South Khorasan Province Business 09:31
Iran shares trade data with African countries Business 09:29
Iran’s PEDEC to accelerate work on oil fields Oil&Gas 09:28
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Dayyer port grows Transport 09:28
National Iranian South Oil Company repairs equipment, spare parts Oil&Gas 09:22
Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply Oil&Gas 09:17
Iran boosts caviar exports Business 09:16
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 09:15
Iran's extraction from South Pars gas field to decrease Oil&Gas 09:12
Iran shares data on tax revenues Finance 09:11
Iran could become gas importer – NIOC Oil&Gas 09:10
Iran extraction data on its from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 09:09
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 09:05
Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change World 08:47
Sudan PM Hamdok is under house arrest: Report Other News 08:21
New private sector led growth model can help Azerbaijan diversify its economy – IFC regional manager (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan logs 1,573 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:38
IS claims responsibility for bomb attack in Uganda Other News 06:41
