Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern increases gas production
Latest
Globally, we are one of countries that talk about "vaccine nationalism" and inequitable distribution of vaccines - President Aliyev
Now Azerbaijan is in post-conflict situation and we made some proposals to Armenia – President Ilham Aliyev
Everything to depend on Armenia's position because Azerbaijan’s position is clear – President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan - one of countries speaking at global level about "vaccination nationalism" and unfair distribution of vaccines – President Ilham Aliyev
It is important to find ways to build long-term peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Global Baku Forum important for discussing topical issues in post-COVID period - UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador (Exclusive)
Prestige of VIII Global Baku Forum associated with President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership qualities - US analyst
Int’l community must make more efforts to achieve peace, stability - President of Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs
Global Baku Forum can help find ways forward in uneven COVID-19 vaccination issue - Former US Ambassador (Exclusive)
Witnessing Azerbaijan’s dev't, no doubt President Ilham Aliyev’s plans on reconstruction of liberated lands to be realized - Petre Roman
Mechanism for implementation of UN resolutions must be strengthened - co-chairperson of Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
Fact that liberated territories were razed to ground is manifestation of barbarism - President Aliyev