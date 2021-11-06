Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has exported 200,014 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 91.1 million euros to Lithuania in June 2021, a Eurostat official told Trend.

Kazakhstan exported 771,943 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 320.8 million euros to Lithuania over 1H2021.

The June export volume was almost two times more than in May 2021 (100,129 tons), and 2.8 percent more than in February 2021 (194,547 tons). No export was carried out in January 2021.

The value of exported goods was also 2.1 times more than in May 2021 (41.9 million euros) and is 27.9 percent more than in February 2021 (71.2 million).

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Lithuania amounted to $127.2 million from January through June 2021, compared to $313.9 million during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Lithuania amounted to $89.1 million from January through June 2021, compared to $267.1 million during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Lithuania amounted to nearly $38.09 million over the reporting period, compared to $46.7 million during the same period of 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh