Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

Oil&Gas 11 November 2021 10:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $0.2 on Nov. 10 compared to the previous price, settling at $85.32 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Nov. 10 amounted to $85.11 per barrel, down by $0.21 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port made up $80.97 per barrel on Nov. 10, decreasing by $0.49 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.27 compared to the previous price and made up $84.3 per barrel.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
KazMunayGas continues subsoil use activities together with partners
KazMunayGas continues subsoil use activities together with partners
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan
Кazakh national telecommunications operator to buy batteries via tender
Кazakh national telecommunications operator to buy batteries via tender
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan reveals projected allocations for social security for 2022 Economy 11:31
Azerbaijan forecasts production volume in processing industry for 2022 Economy 11:23
Serbia expects increase in electricity consumption amid energy transition – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:22
Serbia planning to establish strategic natural gas reserves in long run – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:16
KazMunayGas continues subsoil use activities together with partners Economy 11:13
Serbian deputy PM reveals time of getting access to Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:07
SOCAR in Azerbaijan evacuates employees from offshore facilities due to storm Society 11:06
Uzbekistan's Almalyk MMC exceeds its export plans for 10M2021 Uzbekistan 11:05
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 11 Georgia 10:59
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:59
Seminar dedicated to anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Indonesia (PHOTO) Society 10:55
Turkey decreases import of crude oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10:52
Turkmenistan boosts supplies of crude oil to Turkey Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan eyes co-op with Saudi Arabia in gas sector Oil&Gas 10:45
Azerbaijan announces timeframe for launching 240-megawatt wind power plant Oil&Gas 10:34
Кazakh national telecommunications operator to buy batteries via tender Tenders 10:22
Turkey sees rise in 10M2021 cargo traffic at Sabiha Gokcen Airport Turkey 10:22
Iranian currency rates for November 11 Finance 10:21
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:16
Turkey reveals data on cargo shipment via local ports from US in 9M2021 Turkey 10:16
Saudi-Azerbaijani co-op vital for stability of global oil & gas markets – minister Oil&Gas 10:13
Oil prices steady after falling on signs U.S. may release more reserves Oil&Gas 09:57
Presentation of ‘SABAH.lab’ Acceleration Center held for BHOS students (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Azerbaijan discloses funds to be allocated from state budget for melioration work Economy 09:45
Azerbaijan projects grain, legumes output for 2022 Economy 09:31
Iran and Belarus expanding agricultural ties Business 09:23
Tourist inflow from Azerbaijan to Georgia down Georgia 09:19
Israeli expert panel recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 Israel 08:56
After promise, Elon Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes Other News 08:35
EU, France, Czechia launch Project on Social Protection in Georgia Georgia 08:01
Overview: impact of liberated Azerbaijani lands on country's economy Politics 08:00
Iran deputy FM consults with German officials on JCPOA Nuclear Program 07:48
1,219 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:32
UK to add China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to approved vaccine list Europe 06:54
ISS boosts orbit to avoid collision with space debris Other News 06:05
Germany's daily COVID-19 cases rise to all-time high Europe 05:26
Google loses appeal against 2.4 bln-euro EU antitrust ruling Europe 04:30
Virtual meeting between Joe Biden, Xi Jinping scheduled for November 15 US 03:57
UK registers nearly 40,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 03:18
U.S. petroleum data mixed last week US 02:39
Boeing to compensate victims in Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash Other News 02:02
FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia discuss normalization of relations Politics 01:25
Azerbaijani FM meets with French counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 01:24
Croatia records highest number of new COVID-19 cases Europe 00:38
Azerbaijani president played significant role in ensuring stability in region - former Deputy Assistant Secretary at US State Dep’t Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan in its efforts of post-conflict rehabilitation is looking forward to cooperation with UNESCO - Azerbaijan FM (PHOTO) Politics 10 November 23:59
Iran, India stress enhancing bilateral economic cooperation Iran 10 November 23:55
EU ready to support border de-escalation and delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia Politics 10 November 22:56
Uzbekneftegaz places debut Eurobonds for $700 million Uzbekistan 10 November 22:25
National Bank of Georgia: annual inflation will be higher than expected Georgia 10 November 22:14
Turkish parliament approved extension of Turkish military stay in Azerbaijan Politics 10 November 21:42
Azerbaijan unveils production volume in mining industry for 2022 Economy 10 November 21:16
Azerbaijan sees growth in import of goods by private companies Business 10 November 20:52
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport continues to operate as usual despite severe weather Transport 10 November 20:48
Azerbaijan discloses strategic foreign exchange reserves Finance 10 November 20:43
Azerbaijan unveils main partners in natural gas export Oil&Gas 10 November 20:23
Azerbaijan reveals amount to be spent for education development in 2022 Economy 10 November 20:23
Azerbaijan discloses socially-oriented expenditures in state budget for 2022 Economy 10 November 20:20
Turkmen enterprise eyes to export industrial metal products Business 10 November 20:10
Price indexes of financial sector at Uzbek stock exchange rise on Nov.10 Uzbekistan 10 November 19:46
Iran unveils volume of goods exported/imported though Imam Khomeini International Airport Business 10 November 19:40
Azerbaijan predicts production volume in agriculture for 2022 Economy 10 November 19:40
November 10: Surrender and eternal stigma of Armenia's defeat - Analysis Politics 10 November 19:39
Azerbaijan forecasts decrease in simplified tax revenues to state budget in 2022 Economy 10 November 19:03
Azerbaijan increases oil exports by more than third in 9M2021 Oil&Gas 10 November 19:02
Turkish president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 10 November 19:01
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 10 Uzbekistan 10 November 18:58
Iran sees increase in exports via customs of Bushehr Province Business 10 November 18:58
Azerbaijan forecasts revenues to state budget from VAT in oil, non-oil sectors Economy 10 November 18:44
Azerbaijan discloses projected revenues to state budget via State Tax Service for 2022 Economy 10 November 18:42
Uzbekneftegaz shares average quotation for Brent oil Uzbekistan 10 November 18:41
It is time to implement plans to launch 3+3 format – Russian MFA Politics 10 November 18:25
Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport sees positive air traffic dynamics Georgia 10 November 18:20
Kazakhstan eyes increasing tax rates for foreign carriers Kazakhstan 10 November 18:20
Azerbaijan's non-oil industry estimated to rise in coming years Economy 10 November 18:18
Azerbaijan predicts increase in state budget revenues for 2022 Economy 10 November 18:17
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of state budget revenues from personal income tax Economy 10 November 18:16
Azerbaijan reveals probable cause of explosion in Sumgayit Technologies Park Society 10 November 18:16
Iran, Russia to expand trade and co-op in grain industry Business 10 November 18:14
U.S. consumer prices surge; weekly jobless claims fall US 10 November 18:02
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 10 November 18:02
India to seek higher volume, better price for Qatar LNG deal renewal Other News 10 November 17:49
Georgian Tourism Administration shares data on tourist inflow for 10M2021 Georgia 10 November 17:44
Number of ships received at Turkish Ambarli port in 9M2021 unveiled Turkey 10 November 17:39
Uzbekistan exports mineral water to China Uzbekistan 10 November 17:30
Russia’s VTB Group allocates funds to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 10 November 17:22
Turkmenistan, Austria sign co-op program for 2022-2023 Business 10 November 17:19
Kazakhstan’s finance ministry discloses funds transferred to state budget in 2021 Kazakhstan 10 November 17:19
Azerbaijan sees lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in South Caucasus Society 10 November 17:17
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas gives up 100% stake in KazTransGas Oil&Gas 10 November 17:17
Armenian troops attempt military provocation on border with Azerbaijan, MoD reacts Politics 10 November 17:15
Iran to develop industrial areas in Isfahan and Lorestan provinces Business 10 November 17:11
Carrot prices in Uzbekistan change Uzbekistan 10 November 17:06
Turkmenistan interested in co-op with Austria for natural gas processing projects Oil&Gas 10 November 17:04
Kazatomprom commissions new Ulba Fuel Assembly plant Business 10 November 17:03
Azerbaijan expects growth in telecommunication sector for 2022 Economy 10 November 16:43
Non-tourist trips to Georgia soar Georgia 10 November 16:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 10 November 16:39
Kazakhstan discloses agricultural production data for 10M2021 Kazakhstan 10 November 16:39
Azerbaijan confirms 1,876 more COVID-19 cases, 2,248 recoveries Society 10 November 16:36
All news